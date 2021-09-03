Tom Hanks 65: Hollywood favorite without scandals – culture

Tom Hanks Photo: dpa / Jordan Strauss





When Tom Hanks fell ill with Corona last year in 2020, the world feared with him. In the meantime he has long been back in front of the camera to add more successful films to his life’s work. He will be 65 this Friday.

New York – Tom Hanks would like to attest to a face like a canvas. Because almost any role can be successfully projected into the actor – that of Forrest Gump in the masterpiece of the same name, as a prison guard in “The Green Mile” or as a military man in the WWII epic “Saving Private Ryan”. Hollywood’s Max Mustermann reliably brings successful films to the cinemas even in retirement. On Friday, July 9th, the multi-award-winning Hanks will be 65 years old.

Thomas J. Hanks was born in Concord, California in 1956. He graduated from California State University with a degree in acting. His breakthrough in Cleveland and New York in the 70s and 80s was a long time coming. Then his cheerful personality helped him to comedy roles, initially on television, his portrayal of a boy in the body of an adult in "Big" earned him a first Oscar nomination in 1988 and marked the beginning of an outstanding rise. Hanks is still at the peak of his work today, more than 30 years later.









American Everyman also turned to drama in the 1990s

In the 1990s he expanded his repertoire: American Jedermann also turned to drama in “Philadelphia” or “Forrest Gump”. For this he won the Oscar for best leading actor in 1994 and 1995. Dozens of other films followed, from “Apollo 13” to “Cast away – lost” to “Sully”. About his incomparable oeuvre, Hanks writes succinctly in his Twitter biography: “I am this actor from some films that you liked and some that you did not like”.

In his private life, Hanks seems as scandal-free as one would expect: His marriage to fellow actor Rita Wilson has lasted for more than 30 years – his children have grown up and out of the house. Hanks mostly spends his time with Wilson in Los Angeles, and often in Greece – he has also had a Greek passport since 2020. The couple had to take a forced break in Australia a few months earlier: They were among the first international stars to contract the coronavirus.

The world feared with Hanks back then, there seems to be almost no one who doesn't know him – right? Not quite, as Hanks noticed a few months ago after filming the Netflix western "Neues aus der Welt" with young German star Helena Zengel. The 13-year-old apparently couldn't do much with the name Hanks: "I think she's too young to have seen any of my films," said the actor at the time. "I've tested her every now and then, but she shook her head and said," That doesn't mean anything to me. "






