“Thor 4” star Chris Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi pose for cheap posters · KINO.de

Director Taika Waititi and Thor actor Chris Hemsworth have had a lot of fun and pose for an allegedly official poster for “Thor 4”

It’s been a good ten years since Chris Hemsworth made his first appearance as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Meanwhile, “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” is coming up and the shooting has been taking place since the beginning of this year. Unfortunately there were no official pictures or videos of the shooting yet and not much is known about the exact plot. At least Chris Hemsworth and “Thor 4” director Taika Waititi are now presenting the “official poster” of the Marvel film adaptation and it’s just fantastic.

Some fans of the director can well imagine that the set of Waititi’s films is a lot of fun, but the photo with Hemsworth probably gives us a better idea of ​​what the work on “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” looked like. Chris Hemsworth jokes and speaks of the official “Thor: Love and Thunder” poster: “You have budgeted for the official“ Thor: Love & Thunder ”poster, but the message is clear, lots of love and lots of thunder . Album is coming soon … again … “

You can find out which funny Easter eggs are hidden in the MCU films in our Video:









kino.de News – The Batman should be a horror film?

There are more MCUs on Disney +. Here you can secure a membership

“Thor 4: Love and Thunder” could be the best Marvel movie

Taika Waititi is always up for a joke, but that shouldn’t detract from the quality of the Marvel film. The entire crew in Australia has been working hard on the comic book adaptation since January. What exactly it is about remains a mystery, but the Guardians of the Galaxy should be on board. Russell Crowe will also play a role and Batman actor Christian Bale will play the villain.

According to Waititi, “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” should be the best MCU movie. With the top-class cast, the director could even be right in the end. Many fans are also looking forward to the return of Natalie Portman. The actress played Jane Foster in the first two “Thor” films, but she did not appear in “Thor 3: Day of Decision”. Hopefully we will soon find out whether the actress is thrilling MCU fans again. “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” starts on May 5, 2022 in German cinemas.

Are you Marvel experts? Then test your knowledge in our quiz:

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook.