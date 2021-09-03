This is what he thinks of Chris Pratt: Schwarzenegger wonders about Hollywood son-in-law – entertainment

Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2019 at an appearance in Russia Photo: Anton Gvozdikov / Shutterstock.com





Arnold Schwarzenegger thinks Chris Pratt is wonderful as a son-in-law. Still, he wonders about the choice of his daughter Katherine.

Arnold Schwarzenegger (73, “Total Recall”) was apparently surprised that his daughter Katherine (31) married an actor. The 31-year-old had in 2019 “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt (41) said yes. Schwarzenegger celebrated a virtual reunion organized by “Yahoo! Entertainment” with his former co-stars from the film “Kindergarten Cop” (1990) and also chatted about his children.









“I never thought my daughter would marry an actor,” said Schwarzenegger. “I thought she’d be sick of it after I dragged her to sets and watched me blow up buildings and kill people.” And the action star added, “My kids always enjoyed it,” but Katherine cried because of his job as a child, for example when she saw him filming “Terminator 2” …

Joy over son-in-law

In addition to Katherine, Arnold Schwarzenegger has four other children: daughter Christina (29) and sons Patrick (27), Christopher (23) and Joseph Baena (23). In the meantime, Katherine has also made him grandfather – little Lyla Maria was born in August. And the “Terminator” star can apparently live well with son-in-law Chris Pratt, who is a “fantastic guy” with whom he gets along very well and a “wonderful husband” for his daughter, says Schwarzenegger.





