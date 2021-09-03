This is how seductively Rihanna advertises her new lingerie collection

The singer poses with the new models of her Savage X Fenty brand – and teasers a lingerie show with a provocative video.











© Provided by www.rollingstone.de

Makes fashion instead of music: Rihanna





The singer poses with the new models of her Savage X Fenty brand – and teasers a lingerie show with a provocative video.









Pop star Rihanna has made far more money lately from fashion than from music. She makes millions thanks to her lingerie brand “Savage X Fenty”. There are now more articles about the singer in business magazines than in music magazines.

Another collection is now being added: “UXTRA”.

Of course, as in the past, the singer insists on doing personal and, unsurprisingly, very sexy advertising.

In a pink-purple set of bra, thong and suspenders, the 33-year-old poses casually on a leather sofa. The snapshots became a hit on Instagram in just a few minutes.

With a sensational video, Rihanna also announced the third Savage X Fenty lingerie show, which can be streamed on Amazon Prime on September 24th.

Numerous celebrities will probably be there again, even if no details are disclosed in advance.

Read the original article at www.rollingstone.de