Friday, September 3, 2021
This is how seductively Rihanna advertises her new lingerie collection

By Sonia Gupta
Barbadian singer / actress Rihanna arrives for Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cip

Makes fashion instead of music: Rihanna

Photo: AFP via Getty Images, ANGELA WEISS. All rights reserved.

Pop star Rihanna has made far more money lately from fashion than from music. She makes millions thanks to her lingerie brand “Savage X Fenty”. There are now more articles about the singer in business magazines than in music magazines.




Another collection is now being added: “UXTRA”.

Of course, as in the past, the singer insists on doing personal and, unsurprisingly, very sexy advertising.

In a pink-purple set of bra, thong and suspenders, the 33-year-old poses casually on a leather sofa. The snapshots became a hit on Instagram in just a few minutes.

With a sensational video, Rihanna also announced the third Savage X Fenty lingerie show, which can be streamed on Amazon Prime on September 24th.

Numerous celebrities will probably be there again, even if no details are disclosed in advance.



