The singer’s dramatic career

Ariana Grande has achieved what many dream of: At just 26 years of age, the entertainer can look back on a successful TV career and is celebrating great success with her music. But the pop star’s life wasn’t always easy. Ariana took a lot of blows. This is their story.

Ariana Grande was born on June 26, 1993 in Boca Raton, Florida. She has felt at home on stage since she was a child. The American made her first national television appearance at the tender age of eight. She sang the US national anthem at a game of the Florida Panthers ice hockey team. Even then she was able to inspire the audience with her singing.

The beginning of a success story

After a few smaller theater productions in Florida, Ariana ended up on Broadway in New York City in 2008. There she got a supporting role in the musical ’13’. In the role of Charlotte she was able to prove her acting and singing skills. The young star was even awarded the National Youth Theater Association Award for her performance.

This is how Ariana Grande became world famous

Her international breakthrough came with her role as Cat Valentine on the teen sitcom ‘Victorious’. The series was a huge success for the children’s broadcaster Nickelodeon from 2010 and was broadcast in over 40 countries. On the soundtrack of the show, the singer can be heard with the song ‘Give It Up’. In 2013 the production of ‘Victorious’ was stopped. Thanks to the spin-off ‘Sam & Cat’, Ariana was able to continue her role as Cat Valentine for another year.

Ariana loved acting, but a successful singing career has always been her greatest wish. During both TV productions she was already working hard on her singing career. The then still redhead regularly uploaded gasangs videos on YouTube. In the short clips she covered songs by pop greats like Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey. Music producer Monte Lipman discovered Ariana on the video platform and signed her to Republic Records. Her first single, ‘Put Your Hearts Up’, was released in 2011.

Ariana makes it to pop Olympus

In 2013 the single ‘The Way’ was released and a few months later the album ‘Yours Truly’. With her unique vocal range and the mixture of pop and R&B, she was able to inspire audiences and critics. The album immediately reached number one on the US charts.









In 2014 Ariana made it to the top of the charts again with the album ‘My Everything’. Her song ‘Problem’, which she released together with the Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, became a world hit. The music video has now been viewed over a billion times on YouTube.

Her third album ‘Dangerous Woman’ followed in 2016. When the song of the same name landed at number 10 on the Billboard Top 100, the 26-year-old made history for the first time. She was the first artist to have every lead single of her first three albums in the top 10. The Billboard charts are the official hit list in the United States.

The first big blow

Then the first big blow: In May 2017, Ariana gave a concert in Manchester. Shortly after the show, a suicide bomber blew himself up in the foyer of the Manchester Arena. 22 people were killed and 116 injured. After the shock, the singer broke off her tour.

On June 4th, 2017 she organized the charity concert “One Love Manchester” in honor of the victims. Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and many other high-profile stars stood on stage with her. Around two million euros were collected and donated to the families of the victims of the attack.

The second big blow

In August 2018 the singer released her fourth album ‘Sweetener’. But while her success was peaking and she was announcing her engagement to Pete Davidson, she learned of the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. Shortly thereafter, she broke off their engagement and ended the Sweetener era.

Like a phoenix from the ashes

She released her fifth album in record time. The first single ‘Thank U, Next’ became a huge success. With her music video, she broke the record for the most viewed YouTube clip in 24 hours. The video, in which she parodies scenes from the cult films of the 2000s, has been viewed more than 400 million times.

Just five minutes after its release, her album jumped to number 1 on the charts. As the first artist ever, she was in the US singles charts with three singles at the same time, in positions one to three. The Beatles last achieved this feat 55 years ago.

Awards for ‘best artist of the year’, for ‘best album’ and ‘best song’ followed. Billboard even named her “Woman of the Year” in 2018.

Ariana Grande is a fighter. And so the 1.53 m tall singer continues her path successfully. If you want to see the singer live, you will soon have the chance: From August 2019, she will start her tour across Europe.