The first “Black Adam” trailer comes to the huge DC event · KINO.de

The virtual DC FanDome event starts in October. We can expect exciting trailers for “Black Adam” and “The Batman” as well as for many other DC works.

Dwayne Johnson There has never been a superhero before, so DC fans are extremely excited about the “Black Adam” film, in which the actor embodies the eponymous character. So far there have not been any real trailers that give us fresh impressions of the film, but that will soon change. On October 16, 2021 the virtual event DC-FanDome starts, which will not only present us with a new trailer for “Black Adam”, but also provide further teasers and information on other DC films, such as a press release from Warner Bros. (via Screen Rant) confirmed. Here you can first watch the trailer for the DC event:

In the teaser for the DC FanDome event, we also get a brief glimpse of Dwayne Johnson, who promises that after “Black Adam” things won’t be the same as before. In the DC movie, Johnson won’t play a classic superhero, but rather an anti-hero who was imprisoned as a slave for several thousand years, but now he longs for revenge and is more power-hungry than ever.

He meets the Justice Society of America, which consists of Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan). “Black Adam” is scheduled to start in German cinemas on July 28, 2022.

Trailer for “The Batman”, “The Flash” and much more

In addition to the long-awaited trailer for “Black Adam”, there are many more new impressions of upcoming DC films waiting for us. There is, for example, the “The Batman” film with Robert Pattinson, which many fans are sure to be looking forward to. After all, it’s been a few years since we saw a pure Batman flick in the cinema. A teaser trailer for the famous bat has already been published for the last DC FanDome, but a real trailer could appear this year that finally gives us more information about the content.

There are also probably trailers, pictures and information about “The Flash”, insights behind the scenes of “Aquaman 2” and “Shazam 2” as well as new impressions of the “The Suicide Squad” spin-off “Peacemaker”. The offshoot is a DC series in which John Cena represents the eponymous anti-hero again. So the DC FanDome seems to be a very promising event.

