Thanks baby: Chris Pratt and Katherine’s relationship even stronger

Katherine Schwarzenegger (31) can hardly get out of the raving! The beautiful daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger (73) experienced the most exciting year of her life in 2020: In August, the author became a mother for the first time – their offspring with actor Chris Pratt (41) was born. Your little daughter Lyla has been the pride of the new parents ever since – and also really welded the couple together again!

That explained Katherine at least recently in an interview with Us Weekly: “If you can share this experience with a significant other, it is of course such a wonderful journey and a great bonding experience too!” The 31-year-old also said she felt blessed to be able to experience every day with her daughter and husband. “I enjoy every second!”, She said happily.

As a new mom do yourself Katherine also really good – her lover only recently assured her in a touching network post on the occasion of her birthday: “You brought so much light into my life. The world is much brighter with you in it!”

Instagram / katherineschwarzenegger Katherine Schwarzenegger, December 2020

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt, April 2019

Actor Chris Pratt

