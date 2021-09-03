Sylvester Stallone – daughters congratulate dad: We celebrate in the Mucki-Bude! – People

He is sensitive, smart and stubborn. He’s a muscle mountain with an IQ of 141. He’s “Rocky”, “Rambo” and Hollywood legend who all love to underestimate.

Sylvester Stallone is celebrating his 75th birthday today. He bought himself a beach mansion in Miami.





Iconic scene, iconic film: In 1976, Stallone suddenly became known worldwide as “Rocky”Photo: INTERFOTO







He was young – and showed what he has: Sly naked in the soft porn “Kitty & Studs – The Italian stallion” 1970Photo: mauritius images / ARCHIVIO GBB



Sly (nickname) was 29, with just $ 106 in his bank account, but in three and a half days and nights wrote the script that changed his life: The Legend of Destiny of Worker Boxer “Rocky” Balboa (1976).

He was offered $ 360,000, but he wanted to play himself. Three Oscars! A star was born. His second lucky grand piano for Hollywood: “Rambo” (1982).





He can also do love scenes: Stallone 1994 with Sharon Stone in “The Specialist”Photo: ddp



Sly was born in New York’s “Hell’s Kitchen” with a left facial paralysis: crooked mouth, drooping eye, speech impediment.

When he was 12, his dream was born. He saw “Hercules” with muscle idol Steve Reeves († 74) 15 times (!). Sly: “I’ve known since then that you can change your life by changing your body!”





His best film: For the fat cop in “Copland” 1997, Stallone put 20 kilos on itPhoto: ddp







Muhammad Ali put on an exhibition fight with Sly alias “Rocky” at the 1977 Academy AwardsPhoto: face to face



★ Congratulations from Rocky’s beautiful daughters in PICTURE ★

With his second wife Jennifer Flavin (52) he had three beautiful daughters – Sophia (24), Sistine (23) and Scarlet (19). And they idolize their tough father.









In BILD they congratulate Papa Sly! Sophia about her dad: “He is generous, understanding, always there for us. I really couldn’t ask for a better dad. “

Her sister Sistine on her birthday “Rocky”: “I know that 75 is a proud age, but seriously, if 75 looks like this, then I’m not afraid of age. My dad is still in great shape. I can hardly keep up with him in the gym. He’s a machine! Happy Birthday, Dad. ”

And 19-year-old Scarlet: “We grew up with him as Rocky and Rambo. But for us he was always just dad. A father who is not a movie star, but a person I can talk to about anything. I am so grateful that our family is so closely connected. It makes a lot of things easier in life. “





Participated in some fashion: Sly in a mink coat in Rome in 1974Photo: ddp / CAMERA PRESS / Sorci



What do the girls give their father for his birthday? Sophia: “It’s always damn difficult every year because he already has everything. Every year we surprise him with a homemade cake and a birthday song in the kitchen when he wakes up. The problem is always that my dad is an early riser and usually starts the day before us in the gym. That’s why we often wish him all sweaty Happy Birthday in the gym. “

So the celebrations take place in the Mucki-Bude.





1976 Stallone was a guest on the “Muppet Show”Photo: action press



Whoever meets him feels like in the cinema. Granite head. Fleisch mountain with 100 stunt injuries (20 broken bones). Chin chews gum. Golden “Panerai” diving watch. He laughs darkly: “Every bone cracks. I have the body of a lifelong athlete. I have to train every day, always at 10:54 am. ”This fits Sly’s life mantra:“ Sine metu. Do not be afraid! “





A fitness fanatic to this day: Sly trains dailyPhoto: picture alliance / Photoshot



BILD once asked him: Do you feel like a legend? His quarry face turned into a melancholy mask: “I feel rather old. I have a family, three daughters. But I can go to the cinema, I will make films until I die. “

His best movie? “Cop Land” (1997) as a fat cop (20 kilos ate). For “Creed: Rocky’s Legacy” (2015) he won the “Golden Globe” and was nominated for an “Oscar”.

But Hollywood didn’t allow him to do it. Sly was a disappointed wreck after the Oscar. I went out next to him: “I don’t want to say anything.”





BILD columnist Norbert Körzdörfer with Sylvester StallonePhoto: Jens Koch



He had lost that last lap. But someone like him is never knocked out