Storm of love: This GZSZ star is now whirling up the “Fürstenhof”

“Storm of Love” news in the GALA ticker: Johannes Huth comes to the telenovela as “Gerry” +++ Lorenzo Patané now wears a full beard +++ Louisa von Spies shows her daughter.

“Storm of Love”: data and facts



“Sturm der Liebe” is a German love telenovela in “Erste”

It runs Monday through Friday at 3:10 p.m.

On September 26, 2005, “Storm of Love” was broadcast for the first time

So far there are 17 seasons

“Storm of Love” is created in Bavaria Filmstadt in Munich. The location for the exterior shots for the Hotel “Fürstenhof” is a small place in Upper Bavaria.

“Storm of Love” 2021: All news at a glance



September 3, 2021



GZSZ star causes trouble and love chaos at the “Fürstenhof”



This “storm of love” newcomer is no stranger. Johannes Huth, 32, has been playing in the popular telenovela for two weeks and in his role as Gerry has played the brother of Max Richter (played by Stefan Hartmann, 31). What many fans immediately notice: Johannes has been on German TV for years and is anything but a newcomer.

In 2007, Huth appeared in the series “Unter Uns”. Many short film engagements followed. In 2018, the 32-year-old played at GZSZ, impersonating Marc Probst. His second home is the theater stage, to which the actor is drawn again and again. Now the “Gerry Richter” actor will linger on “Sturm der Liebe” for the time being, because his role falls in love with Shirin (Merve Çakır, 27) on the very first day. To the displeasure of his brother. Max hopes that his brother will quickly run away again – but Gerry will stay for the time being.

“Storm of Love” newcomer Johannes Huth © ARD / Christof Arnold

September 1, 2021



Lorenzo Patané inspires fans with a new look



He has been one of the favorites on “Sturm der Liebe” since season one: Lorenzo Patané, 44, won the hearts of fans immediately with his charm. The actor has Italian, more precisely Sicilian, roots. For years the audience had got used to his southern appearance, but now the actor wanted to change.

On Instagram, the “Robert” actor shows himself with gray hair – and a full beard! Lorenzo Patané sends holiday greetings from Rome. The 44-year-old poses for the camera in several photos. The fans like what they see there. “With the beard you look like George Clooney’s brother. It looks so good on you !!”, “The beard suits you” and “You look great!”, Enthuses the community.

August 31, 2021



Ex- “Sturm der Liebe” star Louisa von Spies shares rare recordings of her daughter



Louisa von Spies, 37, floats in absolute motherhood. After the actress first became a mom in 2019, her second child saw the light of day in June of this year. The former “Storm of Love” actress does not reveal much about her private life. The names of their children are still unknown to this day. However, the 37-year-old rarely makes an exception on Instagram: this is also the case now!

Louisa von Spies apparently did not want to withhold these pictures from her followers. It shows her two-year-old girl who apparently took on a special task at the weekend. The little one was a flower girl, as Spies revealed in her story. The pictures show her daughter in a cute white dress with a red bow. On her head she wears a wreath of yellow wildflowers and white gypsophila. And the photos reveal another tiny detail: Apparently Louisa von Spies’ daughter likes to wear her hair like her mother: tied in a high bun. The actress, who lives in New York, writes: “To eternal love”.

August 30, 2021



When does the 18th season of “Storm of Love” start?



As of December 2020, “Sturm der Liebe” fans can follow the romance between the dream couple Maja von Thalheim (Christina Arends, 30) and Florian Vogt (Arne Löber, 28). A lot has happened since then: After the couple separated, Maja’s sister is currently causing a stir at the “Fürstenhof”. But spectators hope that Maja and Florian will finally find each other again and seal their love with a wedding at the big season finale.

When exactly the end of the 17th season is planned, the broadcaster has not yet communicated publicly. In fact, everything points to the fact that the “storm of love” dream couple will apparently find each other again in autumn. Another detail speaks for an early end of the current season: With the exception of the 16th season, which ended in December 2020, the other final moments were already broadcast on TV between October and November. Although fans then have to say goodbye to the current couple, they can look forward to the new beginning. The 18th season should therefore be broadcast on the day after the dream wedding and tie in with the story.

You can see “Sturm der Liebe” from Monday to Friday at 3:10 pm on ARD.

