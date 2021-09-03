Sofía Vergara: Less is more

The ‘Modern Family’ actress says her key to flawless skin has “changed a lot with age,” especially after developing rosacea – a common skin condition that causes redness, especially on the face – a few years ago, as it was constant I worked hard on the set.

Now Sofia says that she has to keep things simple and treat her skin like “sensitive skin”, so never put on “rich moisturizers or rich oils”. When asked what her skin care looks like at home, she told WhoWhatWear magazine: “A lot changes with age. I’ll be 47 this July and unfortunately I developed rosacea because of the high heat of the lamps on the sets . I’ve struggled with it for six or seven years. It’s hard because I get really red. That’s why I realized that I have to treat my skin like sensitive skin. I used to love products and tried everything. Unfortunately, now is all the fun over. I can’t really wear rich moisturizers or rich oils. Now I just have to keep it on. ”

In addition, the series star sticks to the usual and already known things to make his skin look as fresh as possible. The 46-year-old remove her make-up every evening, drink a lot of water, avoid the sun and try to get as much sleep as possible.