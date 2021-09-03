Sila Sahin strolls through the empty street in luxury dress

The celebrity looks of the day in the GALA ticker: Sila Sahin strolls through Vienna in a ball gown +++ Sarina Nowak leaves no room for imagination +++ Beatrice Egli enjoys the last hours of summer sunshine in a trendy shirt.

Exciting celebrity looks in the GALA ticker



September 3, 2021



Sila Sahin strolls through Vienna in a ball gown



What does a “stroll through Vienna” look like for Sila Sahin-Radlinger, 35? So very different from ours! In the super elegant wow dress by Irene Luft, the wife of kicker Samuel Sahin-Radlinger, 28, strolls through the empty streets of the Austrian capital. The ex-GZSZ actress gives her followers an impression of her glamorous walk: inside Instagram and one wonders what exactly she is doing there. The background for the bizarre picture is likely to be a photo shoot in which Sila is walking in the street in a luxury wardrobe. In any case, the fans of the actress are happy about the glamor glimpse, showering Sila with compliments for her look.

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

September 2, 2021



Sarina Nowak: Sexy mirror selfie causes a sensation



The hair in waves, the lips slightly parted and the hips slightly pushed out to one side: Sarina Nowak, 27, knows how sexy posing works. The 1.75 meter tall model learned a lot during his time at “Germany’s Next Top Model”. Above all, that Sarina not only feels more comfortable as a curvy model, but is also happier. And you can see that: In her skin-tight dress, the 27-year-old exudes self-confidence – and that also seems to rub off on her followers. A fan writes: “You push my self-confidence so incredibly with your pictures – your charisma gives me so much!” Another comment reads: “You beauty”. The comments of their fans are supplemented with heart and flame emojis.

Sarina has been making herself strong as a body positivity activist online for a number of years and regularly enchants her around 600,000 fans with photos in which, above all, her sexy curves are in the limelight.

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

September 1, 2021



Beatrice Egli: She wears the perfect top for the transition



This summer was hardly particularly sunny. Every hour of the sun must therefore be used as best as possible. For Beatrice Egli, this means above all enjoying the sun’s rays – and that in a super stylish way. She combines an absolutely trendy shirt with jeans. Already in summer, light knitted and crocheted tops were worn up and down, but they are actually predestined for the somewhat cooler late summer days. They are warm and airy at the same time and, depending on the yarn, also soft. The fans are also enthusiastic about the transitional outfit and are busy posting heart and fire emojis.









At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

August 31, 2021



Megan Fox: Was she inspired by Borat?



Megan Fox, 35, has been in particularly sexy looks since her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, 31. This is not only the case on the red carpet, but also in private, as the actress proves on Instagram. On her most recent post you can see the “Jennifer’s Body” actress in a two-piece denim suit, to which she combines a tight body in lime green that shows off her under-boob. Although the look goes well together, it’s hard not to have the association with the movie “Borat”. Sacha Baron Cohen, 49, was wearing a similar model at the time, but it was even more revealing than Megan’s version.

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

Megan also sees her new fashion transformation with humor and writes under the picture: “So I’m going to Erewhon now. Let’s talk about it.” Erewhon stands for an anagram of the English word “nowhere”. With a wink, Megan wants to say that she might be a little too stylish for everyday life.

August 30, 2021



Barbara Meier no longer takes off her glitter dress



Finally again events where you can throw yourself in chic thread! Barbara Meier, 34, was invited to a very special event last weekend. The actress was a guest at the “European Culture Prize”, which was awarded in Bonn. For this she had thrown herself in a very special shell. In Vivenne Westwood’s super glitter fumble, Barbara outshone almost everyone else. She liked the dress so much that she apparently didn’t want to take it off – not even in bed, as she shows on Instagram.

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

We can understand. You don’t like to take off such a robe!

Source used: instagram.com

Read more news about the hottest celebrity looks here

abl / ibo / jku

Gala