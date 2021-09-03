Friday, September 3, 2021
Reese Witherspoon felt abandoned as a new mom

Reese Witherspoon (45) did not have it easy after the birth of her daughter Ava Phillippe (21)! In 1999, the Big Little Lies actress and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, 46, welcomed their first child. At that time, the proud mother of three was 24 years old – and the new everyday life was apparently difficult for her. Reese now confessed that in the first few months she often felt quite alone with her little daughter!

in the “Armchair Expert”-Podcast, the 45-year-old spoke with actress Kristen Bell (41) openly about the fact that she was totally overwhelmed at the time. “I didn’t have a lot of support with my first baby – and I learned very early that it just wasn’t going to work.”, remembered Reese return. Indeed it was Ava shortly after her ex-husband’s “Eiskalte Engel” movie hit – and Ryan accordingly had been constantly on the move.

At that time, the new mom suffered from an enormous lack of sleep. “I tried myself with for five months Ava fight through. […] I was delirious, “she honestly admitted. Her job as an actress also had to Reese put on hold after the birth of your daughter. “I was lucky enough to have saved money and didn’t have to work, but it’s just not a one-person job. I would say it’s not even a two-person job,” she quipped.

