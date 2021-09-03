Pop lady: music and fashion – Rihanna turns 33

Berlin (dpa) – A few days before her 33rd birthday this Saturday, the Barbadian pop singer Rihanna once again got into conversation. She managed to cause a stir on the internet with a new, quite revealing photo.

She has never been stingy with her physical charms, now the “Umbrella” singer appeared in soft lilac-colored satin shorts and matching accessories from her own collection on social media. She hides her bare breasts under her bent left arm. In addition to positive reactions, there was also criticism. In the picture, she is wearing a chain with a pendant depicting the Hindu god Ganesha, some followers commented on Instagram and accused her of disrespect. “This is not a fashion or a trend,” wrote one user, for example. Another accused the singer with the doll’s face of cultural appropriation.









Meanwhile, it was announced in February that Rihanna’s fashion label was being discontinued for the time being. The luxury brand Maison Fenty will be “put on hold” and could possibly be revitalized “under better general conditions”, quoted the magazine “Women’s Wear Daily” from a message from the French luxury goods group LVMH, to which Maison Fenty belongs. The collaboration only came about two years ago, after Rihanna had previously celebrated great success with her own lingerie line Savage X Fenty and her Fenty beauty line. Fenty is Rihanna’s real surname, by the way.

As a businesswoman, the Caribbean beauty has to bake somewhat smaller rolls at the moment. Musically, it also made itself scarce before the outbreak of the corona pandemic. Since her most recent studio album “Anti” (2016) – a number one in the US and top ten in Europe – and an accompanying concert tour five years ago, she has not heard from.

Born on February 20, 1988, the American music producer Jay-Z discovered the young Rihanna and signed it with his label Def Jam: In 2005 the single “Pon de Replay” and the album “Music Of The Sun” were released, both immediately internationally charted. Since then, the multiple Grammy winner has sold tens of millions of albums around the world, according to her artist website.

Whether, how and when Rihanna’s music career will continue remains to be seen for the time being.