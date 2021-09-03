Paul Janke explains: The OnlyFans account was just an experiment

He brings light into the dark! Paul Janke (39) amazed his fans in July with the announcement that he would register with OnlyFans. The platform is best known for its very revealing and erotic content – one or two followers didn’t seem very comfortable. The criticism that was then brought against the former bachelor’s degree is set Paul now an explanation: Because the whole thing was for a good cause!

In conversation with RTL covered Paul the motivations behind his social media decision on: “It’s for a good cause, money is being donated, so why not?” The 39-year-old added a total of more than 2,000 euros for the “We help children” foundation. As a professional stripper, the fitness fan has often shown what he has to offer on stage anyway. But he doesn’t want to expose everything: “I won’t get naked for any money in the world.”

At first he was a little suspicious of the matter Paul to: “Of course I was the first to hear OnlyFans, of course you associate that with nudity …” However, he did not expect so much headwind from the ranks of his fans: “I got a lot of messages: ‘Paul‘Are you crazy?’, ‘Are you serious?’ “With his explanation, all followers should now be satisfied.









Paul Janke on "Bachelor in Paradise"

Paul Janke, reality star

Paul Janke in December 2020

