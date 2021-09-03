Now J.Lo and Ben Affleck want to move in together! – BZ Berlin

Ben Affleck (48) and his ex J.Lo (51) are flirting again – for many fans the most beautiful Hollywood story of spring! After he is said to have sent her love letters via email for months, they went on vacation together in May. Now the couple is said to have dared to take the next step!

The Oscar winner is said to have moved in with Jennifer Lopez. A friend of Affleck’s told “InTouch Weekly” that Ben had already brought some of his things to J.Lo’s villa in the chic Bel-Air (Los Angeles district).

It has been 17 years since Bennifer’s failed relationship. Actually, the two even planned to get married at the time. Shortly before the wedding, however, they broke off their engagement. Now half the world is keeping its fingers crossed for “Bennifer 2.0”.

With success? According to an insider, their relationship developed in “record time”: “They basically went from hanging out together to living together.” Ben and Jennifer are happy together and “don’t want to waste any more time”.

You don't really have to get to know each other. Because in 2002 they lived together too. Even then, everything happened very quickly. Today, however, both are much more mature: "They blamed the public for their separation back then, but they can both deal with this stuff better now," the source knows.









Not only their fans, but also friends and family of the two are looking forward to the love comeback. Matt Damon, 50, recently said in an interview on the “Today Show” on the Bennifer rumors: “If that’s true, it’s great. I love both of them and that would be great ”.

Even Ben’s ex Jennifer Garner (48) is said to be enthusiastic: “She thinks they are a great couple and are really happy for them,” said a family friend.

Süß: The mother of J.Lo also gave the two of them her blessing a long time ago: “She always liked Ben. He had to promise her not to break her daughter’s heart again, ”says the insider. “She’s hoping they’ll make it to the altar this time.”

And probably not only Mama Guadalupe Lopez (75) hopes. Shortly after the couple was spotted together again in public for the first time, Bennifer was already trending on Twitter …