Netflix in September 2021: New films for streaming fun

In September 2021, Netflix is ​​increasingly relying on in-house productions in the field of films. But the purchases from the streaming service are also impressive.

Los Gatos (USA) – In the fall it can rain, storm or even snow, the Netflix offer will continue to thrive. The US streaming service announces its new films for September 2021. It is noticeable that the listed company is increasingly relying on in-house productions. When it comes to shopping, Netflix relies on apocalyptic comedy and historical material.

Companies: Netflix Founding: August 29, 1997, Scotts Valley, California, United States Sales: $ 25 billion (2020) TV shows: You – you will love me, Lupine and much more Founder: Reed Hastings, Marc Randolph CEO: Ted Sarandos (July 16, 2020–), Reed Hastings (September 1998–)

You should see these films on Netflix in September 2021

If you want to do something about your boredom, which can arise with increasingly bad weather, we recommend a look at Netflix. The streaming service will also add a few films to its offering in September 2021. In addition to seemingly promising in-house productions, the company, which has been in existence for over 25 years, also comes up with "When Hitler stole the pink rabbit" and "Zombieland: Two are better". Kreiszeitung.de names the highlights.









September 1st: The Medicus – Based on the world bestseller of the same name by Noah Gordon. Deals with the fictional medical dynasty of the family. With “The Walking Dead” star Tom Payne, Stellan Skarsgard and old master Ben Kingsley. Describes the historical development of the medical profession in an early era in Europe.

September 2nd: Is there life after the party? – Original, contemporary idea. The party beast Cassie never misses a party. Accordingly, she is really looking forward to her birthday, which promises several days of endless parties. But she dies shortly before – and gets a “second chance”. If she cleans up her left chaos on earth, she will be granted access to the “VIP room” in heaven. With Victoria Justice and Adam Garcia.

September 10th: Prey – Thriller from a German company, produced by Barbara Mientus and Sonja Ewers. Why is? At the center of the story is a stag party that is degenerating – but free from alcohol stasis, drug trips or visits to the strip club. Rather, the excursion quickly turns into a horror trip for a group of friends. Because the group quickly becomes a human target in a deadly hunt. With David Kross (“Ballon”).

September 10: Kate – Action thriller starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Woody Harrelson and Michiel Huisman. Kate’s job gets out of hand and the human killing machine is poisoned. She only has 24 hours left – to take revenge on her adversaries. That’s why Kate teams up with the daughter of one of her previous victims and starts her final campaign of revenge.

September 15: Nightbooks – cinematic implementation of the horror fantasy children’s book series of the same name from 2018. The main role of the wicked witch is played by Krysten Ritter (“Breaking Bad”, “Jessica Jones”). Little Alex is kidnapped by the very witch who is supposed to be kept in a good mood by the child. In his captivity, Alex meets the girl Yasmin. Together they want to escape from the witch’s magical apartment – a great adventure.

September 15th: The Legend of Zorro – continuation of the adventure film “The Mask of Zorro”. Don Alejandro de la Vega (Antonio Banderas) wants to lead a quiet life with his wife Elena (Catherina Zeta-Jones) and their son. But the Spanish landlord has to mask himself as Zorro again in order to ensure the welfare of his family.

September 17th: The Father Who Moves Mountains – insider tip from Romania. The retired intelligence officer learns that his son has disappeared in the mountains. A day-long search, however, brings no trace. That’s why the desperate father puts together his own rescue team – and clashes with the local police.

September 22nd: Confessions of an invisible girl – director Bruno Garotti (“Abundantly in love”, “DJ Cinderella”) with a coming-of-age film in a Brazilian guise. Tete (Klara Castanho) comes to a new school. The inconspicuous, rather shy girl has made the decision to finally fit in somewhere and find friends. But the most popular girl in her class has her own plans for Tete.

September 24th: The Bird – tragic comedy by director Theodore Melfi (“St. Vincent”). Lilly (Melissa McCarthy) and Jack Maynard (Chris O’Dowd) mourn the loss of their baby. Each of the two spouses deals with the death of their own child in their own way. Jack is increasingly withdrawing, Lilly wants to continue enjoying the positive aspects of life. But you a bird make life hell.

September 26th: When Hitler stole the pink rabbit – film adaptation of the novel by Judith Kerr, which is about a Jewish family. She is on the run from the Nazis, her journey is like an odyssey. Again and again, baby Anna (Riva Krymalowski) has to leave everything behind that is dear to her – even her pink stuffed rabbit. Will the family get back together in the end?

September 30th: Zombieland: Two are better than one – “Zombieland” has long since become a real cult. The comedy film takes on a zombie apocalypse and satirizes the threat posed by the undead at almost every point. This is followed by the sequel, which shows the coexistence of Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita and Little Rock in the end times scenario. Again with Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin.

But it is well known that the streaming competition does not sleep either. Prime Video is betting on over 40 new films in September 2021. In addition, Amazon's streaming service is expanding its offering with a number of new series. Football fans will also get their money's worth. Because on every matchday of the Champions League, Prime Video will broadcast a game of your choice.