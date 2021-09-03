Friday, September 3, 2021
HomeNewsMost expensive Netflix movie of all time: First "Red Notice" trailer with...
News

Most expensive Netflix movie of all time: First “Red Notice” trailer with Dwayne Johnson

By Sonia Gupta
0
36




Updated September 3, 2021, 6:51 a.m.

  • Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for the action movie “Red Notice”.
  • The clip promises a lot of action, but also a few comedic interludes from the three protagonists Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

You can find more TV & streaming news here

In “Red Notice”, an FBI profiler and two art thieves collide. Netflix released a first teaser trailer for its new action movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds on September 2nd. The stars also shared the clip on Instagram.

The teaser shows that film fans can look forward to lots of action and explosions – but also to comedic interludes. “Red Notice” will then be shown worldwide on the streaming platform from November 12th. In addition to the three mega-stars, Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos also play.

Netflix released the first teaser trailer for the action film “Red Notice” on Thursday. It stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. © YouTube




This is what “Red Notice” is all about

FBI profiler John Hartley (Johnson) is called in when Interpol issues a “Red Notice,” a global arrest warrant. Hartley is looking for “The Bishop” (Gadot), the world’s most wanted art thief. To catch her, he finds himself forced to work with another art thief, Nolan Booth (Reynolds). A chase breaks out around the globe.

Most expensive Netflix movie of all time

Rawson Marshall Thurber directed the film and wrote the screenplay. “The Rock” has already worked with him for “Skyscraper” (2018) and “Central Intelligence” (2016), among others. The film was initially planned for the cinema via Universal, but is now being published by the streaming service Netflix.

In total, “Red Notice” is said to have cost more than 160 million US dollars (around 135 million euros) to produce. The agent thriller “The Gray Man” should soon overtake “Red Notice” with 200 million dollars (around 169 million euros) on Netflix.
© 1 & 1 Mail & Media / spot on news

From the plastic figure to the series hit: He-Man is just as indispensable in the eighties as video games or the fall of the Berlin Wall. After almost 30 years, the blonde superhero is now returning to Netflix.


Previous article80,000 euros a month: Lottie Moss on OnlyFans career
Next articleBuy Ethereum: Will the new all-time high for ETH come after the breakout?
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv