Most expensive Netflix movie of all time: First “Red Notice” trailer with Dwayne Johnson

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for the action movie “Red Notice”.

The clip promises a lot of action, but also a few comedic interludes from the three protagonists Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

In “Red Notice”, an FBI profiler and two art thieves collide. Netflix released a first teaser trailer for its new action movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds on September 2nd. The stars also shared the clip on Instagram.

The teaser shows that film fans can look forward to lots of action and explosions – but also to comedic interludes. “Red Notice” will then be shown worldwide on the streaming platform from November 12th. In addition to the three mega-stars, Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos also play.

This is what “Red Notice” is all about

FBI profiler John Hartley (Johnson) is called in when Interpol issues a “Red Notice,” a global arrest warrant. Hartley is looking for “The Bishop” (Gadot), the world’s most wanted art thief. To catch her, he finds himself forced to work with another art thief, Nolan Booth (Reynolds). A chase breaks out around the globe.

Most expensive Netflix movie of all time

Rawson Marshall Thurber directed the film and wrote the screenplay. “The Rock” has already worked with him for “Skyscraper” (2018) and “Central Intelligence” (2016), among others. The film was initially planned for the cinema via Universal, but is now being published by the streaming service Netflix.

In total, “Red Notice” is said to have cost more than 160 million US dollars (around 135 million euros) to produce. The agent thriller “The Gray Man” should soon overtake “Red Notice” with 200 million dollars (around 169 million euros) on Netflix.

