Model develops starry airs: is Kendall Jenner’s fame going to head?

For a long time she was considered the most down-to-earth and natural member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Now Kendall Jenner is celebrating her 25th birthday and is one of the most sought-after models in the world. But the more successful she becomes, the more the fame seems to go to her head.

Kendall Jenner grew up in the home of the Kardashian Jenner clan, the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner. She was introduced to life in the spotlight from childhood. The result: At the age of twelve she stood in front of the camera for the first time for the family documentary series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” (KUWTK), at the age of 14 she started her own modeling career. Today, November 3rd, she celebrates her 25th birthday. The once shy girl has grown up.

Although Kendall Jenner is still closely connected to her mother and the family around half-sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, she is now standing on her own two feet. In 2017, the 1.79 meter tall American Gisele Bündchen took over from the “Forbes” top of the highest-paid models. At the time, Jenner’s annual income was estimated to be around $ 22 million. To this day, she can claim the top earner position for herself by standing in front of the camera for renowned fashion houses such as Calvin Klein, Givenchy or Burberry.









In the fashion world, Kendall Jenner is often ridiculed as part of the Kardashian Jenner clan. Evil tongues accuse her of getting many jobs just because of her family and of doing little herself for her success. However, it is exactly the other way around, she revealed in a KUWTK episode. As a result, she has to work a lot harder to get what she wants. The fact that Kendall Jenner was named “Fashion Icon of the Decade” three years ago, even though she had been in the business for less than a decade, earned her a lot of criticism. On a talk show, Naomi Campbell responded coolly to a question about Kendall Jenner: “Next question.”

The first starry airs flash through

Kendall Jenner is by no means idling for her money. Nevertheless, thanks to the good organization of her mother, a lot seems to fall into her lap. Does the success go to your head? The 25-year-old likes to present herself as a down-to-earth young woman on Instagram. She enjoys bonfires on the beach, nature trips, walks with her dog. She used to criticize the visits to plastic surgeons of her sisters with the words: “Nobody needs something like that, everyone is beautiful just the way they are.” But there is also another side that is shaped by private jets, fast cars, luxury travel and designer items. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old is said to have had numerous procedures such as cheek and lip fillers, breast implants and an eyebrow lift.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner is even assumed to have a real diva behavior. In restaurants she should hardly tip and behave coolly towards the staff. In 2015, she even forgot to pay a bill. When the waitress ran after her on the street, the model angrily “threw money in her face”, as she later revealed on Twitter.

What it looks like when the 25-year-old goes out of her skin, fans could last see in one of the most recent “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” episodes. An argument with sister Kylie Jenner, also a successful entrepreneur and millionaire, ended palpably on a family outing. The two sisters had previously argued about an outfit.