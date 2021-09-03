Friday, September 3, 2021
HomeNewsMegan Fox turns the rapper's life upside down
News

Megan Fox turns the rapper’s life upside down

By Arjun Sethi
0
67




RTL.de>entertainment>

November 20, 2020 – 10:35 am clock

Machine Gun Kelly remembers the beginnings of love

Not that long ago he played the tough rapper with hard lines, dark flow and Playboy escapades – now he is relying on the complete opposite. Machine Gun Kelly has been off the market since mid-2020, dating the former “Sexiest Woman in the World”. And above all, Megan Fox has turned one thing completely upside down: his image. Because he swapped his rock star lifestyle for romance and domesticity.

Megan Fox on Machine Gun Kelly: “Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami”

“Shit, dude, you have in your head that you are this rock star with several women and all that. Finding someone to get you out of the fast lane and keep you safe because you could crash any minute – I love that it can develop into this “- with these words the musician describes his current carousel of thoughts in an interview with the American lifestyle magazine” Nylon “. To blame: new girlfriend Megan Fox. He had previously met her on the set of the film “Midnight in the Switchgrass”. A little later there was a spark between the two showbiz giants.




By the way, Megan is also very excited and cannot put her happiness into words: “Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire. Everything with him is completely overwhelming. It is so powerful and at the same time so beautiful “she explains. The power of love, which both of them must first work through – side by side.

In the video: Machine Gun Kelly has to wear Megan Fox after the party night


Previous articleSales thriller about the film studio Babelsberg – BZ Berlin
Next articleHugh Jackman: On skis with Olympic star Lindsey Vonn – entertainment
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv