Megan Fox turns the rapper’s life upside down

November 20, 2020 – 10:35 am clock

Machine Gun Kelly remembers the beginnings of love

Not that long ago he played the tough rapper with hard lines, dark flow and Playboy escapades – now he is relying on the complete opposite. Machine Gun Kelly has been off the market since mid-2020, dating the former “Sexiest Woman in the World”. And above all, Megan Fox has turned one thing completely upside down: his image. Because he swapped his rock star lifestyle for romance and domesticity.

Megan Fox on Machine Gun Kelly: “Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami”

“Shit, dude, you have in your head that you are this rock star with several women and all that. Finding someone to get you out of the fast lane and keep you safe because you could crash any minute – I love that it can develop into this “- with these words the musician describes his current carousel of thoughts in an interview with the American lifestyle magazine” Nylon “. To blame: new girlfriend Megan Fox. He had previously met her on the set of the film “Midnight in the Switchgrass”. A little later there was a spark between the two showbiz giants.







By the way, Megan is also very excited and cannot put her happiness into words: “Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire. Everything with him is completely overwhelming. It is so powerful and at the same time so beautiful “she explains. The power of love, which both of them must first work through – side by side.