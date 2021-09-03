Megan Fox and others join the cast – MANN.TV

Expendables 4: Megan Fox and Others Join the Cast – It was recently revealed that a new part of Sylvester Stallone’s mercenary franchise, “Expendables 4” (working title), is in the works, and there is already news to report from the cast couch. A message that action film fans could please, because in addition to a few familiar faces from the series, “Transformers” actress Megan Fox is one of the newcomers for the flick.

A surprising message about the cast of the popular action film series with 80s veterans, who probably didn’t have on the screen. After all, the very first part “Expendables” came in 2010 with the one-liner “Every film has a hero. This one has it all ”and relied above all on the pulling power of the stars from the action class of the 80s and 90s.

Trilogy successes

Megan Fox is more recent and the “Transformers” series hit theaters much later. It has been seven years since the third “Expendables” part – the films grossed around 804 million US dollars. With part four, the production companies Lionsgate and Millennium Media as well as the stars Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture will realize a new part.

Fans can look forward to seeing the characters Barney Ross, Lee Christmas, Gunner Jensen and Toll Road again, according to a report by the industry magazine “Deadline”. It is not yet clear whether other veterans of the series will return, such as Terry Crews as Hale Caesar or Jet Li, who embodied the mercenary Yin Yang.

Rapper & Martial Artist on board

It is also not clear whether performances by Jean-Claude Van Damme, Chuck Norris, Bruce Willis or Arnold Schwarzenegger are planned again. But we do know that “Expendables 4” will have newcomers with action film experience: For example with the former rapper 50 Cent and Tony Jaa (“Ong Bak”), who is known for his Muay Thai hits.









Third in the league is Megan Fox, who last played a leading role in the action-animal horror mix “Rogue Hunter” against mercenaries and lions. It will be interesting to see how she will fare in “Expendables 4”. In any case, Lionsgate Films is looking forward to the upcoming part.

Jason Constantine, President of Acquisitions and Co-productions, said in a related statement:

“We’re excited to be working with our friends at Millennium Media on the next installment in the Expendables series. It’s so much fun bringing all of these stars together for an uncompromising action movie. The new film will be the biggest and toughest adventure so far. “

We will see whether this comes true at the latest when the film becomes reality. Until then, it will still take some time – MANN.TV will keep you up to date on developments relating to the shooting of the potential thunderstorm of action.

Source: unilad.co.uk