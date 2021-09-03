Friday, September 3, 2021
HomeNewsMegan Fox and others join the cast - MANN.TV
News

Megan Fox and others join the cast – MANN.TV

By Arjun Sethi
0
77




Expendables 4: Megan Fox and Others Join the Cast – It was recently revealed that a new part of Sylvester Stallone’s mercenary franchise, “Expendables 4” (working title), is in the works, and there is already news to report from the cast couch. A message that action film fans could please, because in addition to a few familiar faces from the series, “Transformers” actress Megan Fox is one of the newcomers for the flick.

A surprising message about the cast of the popular action film series with 80s veterans, who probably didn’t have on the screen. After all, the very first part “Expendables” came in 2010 with the one-liner “Every film has a hero. This one has it all ”and relied above all on the pulling power of the stars from the action class of the 80s and 90s.


Previous articleFamily for Sylvester Stallone “biggest birthday present”
Next articleLeonardo DiCaprio: My eternal love
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv