Meadow Walker describes Vin Diesel as “family”

Eight years ago, US actor Paul Walker died at the age of 40 in a car accident near Los Angeles. He left his then 14-year-old daughter Meadow, a shocked and grieving fan base and the “The Fast and The Furious” cast.

Paul Walker’s “The Fast and The Furious” co-star Vin Diesel (53) was in close contact with the daughter of his deceased friend, as a new Instagram post proves: This is how Meadow Walker, who is 22 years old today, writes to you Black and white picture that she shows together with Vin Diesel – her goddess – and his daughter Similce (13): «Family

Meadow keeps the memory of Papa alive

Meadow, whose trademark is a jet black bob, is the only child of Paul Walker and his ex-girlfriend Rebecca McBrain. Dad is a constant topic on her Instagram account, where the 22-year-old has 2.5 million followers. Most recently she wrote about this collage of pictures that she and her father show as a little girl: “I miss you.”

In addition to her work as a model, Meadow also continues her father’s charitable work. With the “Paul Walker Foundation”, she campaigns for the protection of the oceans, the animal world and the future of the planet.









(L’essentiel / Christina Duss)