MCU newcomer significantly changed in the first pictures · KINO.de

The first pictures of Christian Bale as Gorr, the butcher of the gods have reached the public and they show a significantly different Hollywood star.

It’s still hard to believe Christian Bale, the dedicated character actor and former Batman, actually plays the villain in a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film. Indeed “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” makes this possible. Bale embodies in it Gorr, the butcher of the godswho of course wants to live up to his name, which brings him into conflict with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman).

Given Gorr’s alien look in the Marvel Comics, fans wondered whether Bale would be lending his voice to a computer-generated character or wearing plenty of prostheses and makeup. Obviously the latter is the case, even if you can still see a lot of Christian Bale on the first “Thor 4” set pictures.

Here you can see the set pictures with Christian Bale at the Daily Mail.

Just like Comic-Gorr, Bale was made up completely white. In addition, he wears a white full-body veil on the beach in Malibu, where the scenes were filmed, which is the first difference to the original. Because even if Gorr’s skin is white, he usually wears a black cloak as a contrast. In addition, Bale’s face still looks human, which is definitely not the case with Gorr. It remains to be seen whether he will be given a Voldemort-like nose and predator teeth with special effects.

Our Video reveals what you may not have known about the MCU:









kino.de News – The Batman should be a horror film?

Do we already know Gorr’s first victim in “Thor 4”?

Even if its appearance could be different, we can assume that “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” follows Gorr’s story from the comics. In it, the von Gorr family died of adverse conditions on a barren planet. Despite their circumstances, the population always worshiped the gods, but Gorr hated them because the gods did not help his family, even though they are supposedly omnipotent. After Gorr learned that gods really exist, he swore to kill them. By chance he came into possession of a powerful sword that gave him the power to do so.

All Thor appearances and exclusive MCU series: secure your subscription to Disney +

We may even already know Gorr’s first victim in “Thor 4: Love and Thunder”: Zeus. Russell Crowe has already announced that he will star in the role of the Greek deity in the MCU film. In order to establish Gorr as a threat, it is of course a good idea to let a god kill him before he meets the two Thors and Zeus is the most suitable target with our current information.

Christian Bale and Russell Crowe fight as alien and god in an MCU movie. What more could Marvel fans ask for? We’ll find out next year whether this duel of the Hollywood giants will come about: “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” starts on May 5, 2022 in German cinemas.

Marvel Fans Step Up: Remember which MCU movies these Marvel villains appeared in?

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook.