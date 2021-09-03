Mary Poppins Returns: Motion poster with Emily Blunt as the magical nanny

After the first pictures, Disney released a motion poster with Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins for the continuation of the classic.

With Mary Poppins Returns Emily Blunt has a difficult inheritance. Since Mary Poppins came to the cinemas in 1964 and developed into a cult film, Julie Andrews shaped the image of the magical nanny for decades. In order not to make things harder for Blunt, Andrews declined a guest appearance in the sequel.

Disney bought the rights to the short stories from PL Travers in the 1950s, but only made the first book on film in 1964. So is Mary Poppins Returns not a remake, but continues the story. Jane and Michael Banks receive a visit from their former nanny after a tragic loss. Michael now has three children himself. With her special skills and the support of her friend, the lamp cleaner Jack, Mary Poppins helps the family find joy in their lives again.









It is directed by Rob Marshall, who is experienced with musical films and who previously worked with Emily Blunt on Into the Woods. Lin-Manuel Miranda also starred (Hamilton) as Jack, Ben Whishaw (James Bond) as Michael Banks, Emily Mortimer (Hugo Cabret) as Jane Banks, Colin Firth as William Weatherall Wilkins, Meryl Streep as Topsy, Dick Van Dyke as Mr. Dawes Jr., Angela Lansbury as Balloon Lady and Julie Walters (Harry Potter) than to see Ellen.

The theatrical release is planned for December 2018.