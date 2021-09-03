Mark Wahlberg: New role

Little is known about the plot other than that it is a faith film loosely based on a true story. But according to the industry journal ‘Deadline’, the project is a matter close to Wahlberg’s heart and has been in development for several years. Therefore, the Hollywood star is said to have seized the opportunity to move the project forward when a gap appeared in his schedule.









In addition to directing, Ross has committed to writing the script for the film, while Wahlberg will produce the film with his manager Stephen Levinson and together with Jordan Foss. Miky Lee and Colleen Camp will serve as executive producers. However, further details are not yet known.

Mark was reportedly impressed with filmmaker Ross and knew she was the right person to bring the story to the big screen – another element that helped get the film into production.