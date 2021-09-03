Love and Thunder ”brought into divine form · KINO.de

Not only Thor actor Chris Hemsworth trained properly for “Thor 4”. Natalie Portman has also prepared intensively for her role.

In “Thor: Love and Thunder“The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is once again enlarged with new characters. In addition to the usual suspects like Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) we get a new villain with Gorr, the butcher of the gods (Christian Bale) Natalie Portman will embody Jane Foster again, but she will be in “Thor 4” Mighty Thor.

The actress trained intensively for this new role. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Portman shared how she prepared for the new facet of her character:

“It was really fun. I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for, I think, four months before the shoot started and then of course during the shoot. We did a lot of weight training and used a lot of protein shakes – heavyweight training that I had never done before. Of course, my goal was never to get voluminous. It was very physical, so there was both flexibility and strength training. “







“Thor 4”: The result of Natalie Portman’s training is impressive

Pictures from the film set in Sydney, Australia have already given a first impression of Portman’s toned body. Of course, lead actor Chris Hemsworth also trained intensively for the latest “Thor” film. The impressive result could already be admired in a photo that the actor posted after the shooting was over. Marvel fans will see the biggest and strongest Thor in “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

Thor and Jane Foster receive support against the villain Gorr from the Guardians of the Galaxy, who will also appear in the film. Russell Crowe will also star in “Thor 4”. In an interview, the actor had already revealed that he will slip into the role of the Greek god Zeus. How this character fits into the plot of the film, we will be at the latest on May 5, 2022 find out when “Thor: Love and Thunder” starts in the cinemas.

