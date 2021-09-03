Kourtney Kardashian: Travis Barker flies for the first time since plane crash

Kourtney Kardashian (42) and Travis Barker (45) go through thick and thin together. The sister of Kim Kardashian (40) and the drummer, who became known with the punk band “Blink-182”, like to show their love happiness on social media. Recently there were even engagement rumors about the celebrity couple. Now Kourt and Travis are said to have been spotted on a trip together. It went up to lofty heights: There is a dramatic story behind this flight!

While Kourtney Kardashian often jets around the world, her boyfriend Travis Barker prefers to stay on the ground. The reason for this: 13 years ago, the musician experienced a terrible plane crash. In 2008, Travis was on a private plane that lost control and went up in flames shortly after takeoff. Travis survived, but four of the six passengers on board were killed. The drummer had to stay in the hospital for months after the dramatic accident. Travis Barker got away with his life, but has not stepped foot on a plane since – until now.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker: Hand in hand on the plane

“It could be that I’ll be flying again soon,” Travis Barker announced on Twitter in June. Now the time had actually come: Together with Kourtney Kardashian, the musician flew on Saturday in Kylie Jenner’s (24) private jet on vacation to Mexico. The couple reportedly got on the plane holding hands. With the moral support of his girlfriend, Kourtney’s mother Kris Jenner (65) and her partner Corey Gamble (40), Travis mastered his first flight in 13 years and overcame his enormous fear of flying.

Kourtney Kardashian: Friend Travis talks about his fear of flying

The joint flight with Kourt is an important step for the musician. The dramatic plane crash left its mark on Travis: He suffers from a strong fear of flying. In May he spoke about flying in an interview with Men’s Health magazine: “A million things could happen to me. I could die while skateboarding, in a car accident, I could be shot. […] So why should I still be afraid of airplanes? “With his courageous step, Travis wants to help not only himself but also his children, as he revealed in an interview:” If I can do it and the angels above me support me on my journey and protect me, I would love to come back and [ihnen] say, ‘Hey, I just flew there and then back home. And everything went well. ‘ I have to tell them because I almost left them. “The father of two can be very proud of himself after this important flight!