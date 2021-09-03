Kim Kardashian is building a mini-city for her kids in the garden – folks

Bulky, don’t mess!

Reality star Kim Kardashian (40) had a miniature city built for the youngsters (7, 5, 3, 1) on her mega property (51 million euros) in LA: In the “Little Hidden Hills” there are Starbucks, a fire station and Lego Lock.





Kim Kardashian with three of her four children (from left): Saint, Psalm and NorthPhoto: GC Images / Getty Images



Price of the hustle and bustle? Unknown! But for Kim (€ 661 million) only change is guaranteed.









Big gifts are nothing new for the four kids Saint (5), Psalm (1), Chicago (3) and North (7).

Mama has always been so generous, after all. Would you like some examples?

► For daughter North’s first birthday there was a “Coachella” festival in mini format: with food stalls, bouncy castle, karaoke stage and of course a Ferris wheel!

► Kim donated eight handbags from the luxury brand Louis Vuitton for Christmas 2019 for all the girls in the family.

► At the tender age of six months, North received a mini Lamborghini for Christmas – exactly the same version as the parents’ car!

All the money of the Kardashian clan has to go somewhere …