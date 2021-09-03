Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman: Rare picture with their daughters

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and their daughters showed up at the (digital) awarding of the Golden Globes.

What a nice surprise to see all of the Kidman-Urban family at one gig! Nicole Kidman, 53, and Keith Urban, 53, usually complete such appointments on their own because, like many other parents, they take care of the privacy of their girls Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10. Photos showing the faces of the girls If you see both, you will look in vain on the Hollywood couple’s Instagram accounts or on magazine covers.

Kidman and Urban made an exception for the award of the Golden Globes on yesterday, Sunday (February 28).

Faith Margaret and her parents say hello from the couch in compliance with corona. © Getty Images







Sunday and Margaret accompany their parents



During a speech by actress Rosie Perez, 56, Sunday and Faith were suddenly shown next to Nicole and Keith on a video screen in the background. The four sat on a sofa and had dressed up for the occasion. Urban wore a black suit and tie and a white shirt. His wife had matched her color and was shining in a black nackholder dress with gold chains.

Sunday and Margaret had chosen the color white and wore similar dresses. It is noticeable how big the two have already become.

Sunday is interested in directing



Will Sunday one day be personally on the stage at the Golden Globes? According to Kidman, the 12-year-old loves to come on set and watch the directors work. “Yeah, she’s obsessed with it,” the actress confessed to the Australian issue of Marie Claire magazine in November. “But the frustration with COVID is that she’s usually on set and watching, but this time she can’t because of the COVID logs. It’s so sad as a mom not to be able to take her to work. But there will be others too Give opportunities. “

