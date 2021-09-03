Friday, September 3, 2021
Katy Perry: Stalker Misses Court Hearing

By Arjun Sethi
Katy Perry
Katy Perry lives on in worry

© MYE24UK / shutterstock.com

Katy Perry’s suspected stalker missed his court hearing on Friday. An arrest warrant has now been issued against the 38-year-old.

US singer Katy Perry (36, “Smile”) can’t breathe easy yet. Her alleged stalker did not appear at a court hearing scheduled for Friday, January 8, and is still at large. This is reported by the US portal “TMZ”. An arrest warrant was issued accordingly.




The man is accused of trying to enter Perry’s Los Angeles property in early September. At the time, the 38-year-old climbed the fence of Perry’s property and refused to leave it. The security service then took the apparently homeless man into custody and handed him over to the police.

Previously, the man is said to have published numerous messages on Twitter for months, in which he is said to have threatened Perry, her fiancé Orlando Bloom (43, “Pirates of the Caribbean”) and his ex-wife Miranda Kerr (37) with violence. Perry was able to obtain an injunction against the man after the incidents.

CodeList


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
