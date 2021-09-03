Saturday, September 4, 2021
Katy Perry in fear: Stalker is still at large!

By Arjun Sethi
That should certainly worry Katy Perry (36). The singer became a real world star through hits like “I Kissed a Girl” or “Last Friday Night” and has many admirers – but not all of them have good things in mind: The 36-year-old is struggling with a stalker. The 38-year-old man was already trying to penetrate her property and was therefore invited to a court hearing: But he did not show up.

On Friday, William Terry did not show up on a scheduled court date, like TMZ now reported – thereupon an arrest warrant was issued against him. He is said to be homeless and not only molested Katy, but also her family and friends Twitter threaten. The singer has already been able to obtain an injunction against her stalker – but he is now still at large and that should cause discomfort for the fiancé of Orlando Bloom (43).

Since the unauthorized entry into the property, Orlando has even been spotted in public with pepper spray. He always carries that with him as a defense, like The Sun reported. “Terry is dangerous and wants to break the neck of Orlando”Katy said worriedly in the past.

