Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: New emergency call from the night of the fight surfaced

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been fighting a bitter war of roses for years, which has now brought them to court. She claims he hit her, he says the exact opposite. An emergency call that has now emerged from the night should provide new evidence.

In 2016, Amber Heard first accused former husband Johnny Depp of domestic violence. He has always denied all allegations and says the opposite is the case. Heard hit him. In the meantime, the ex-couple’s mud fight is being fought in court. Now an emergent emergency call should prove that Heard is telling the truth.

This is reported by the “Daily Mail”, to which the call to the police was leaked and which published it on their website. An anonymous woman can be heard on it, an alleged friend of the actress. “Hello, I have to report an attack that is taking place right now on 849 Broadway in the east building. It’s penthouse three,” said the caller. That was the address of the couple of actors at the time. The lady goes on to explain that a friend named Amber has been attacked by her boyfriend. “I know it is happening now, but I have to remain anonymous.”









Then the officer from the Los Angeles Police Department asks what exactly said Amber said, she needed more details. “He physically attacks her,” the unknown woman continued. “Send someone over, please,” she adds and repeats the address before hanging up. The timestamp shows that the call came on May 21, 2016 at just before eight eight in the evening, the evening on which Depp and Heard’s relationship ended. Heard claims Depp went nuts that night, threw a cell phone in her face and tore up clumps of hair.

Heard “not the victim but the attacker”

A lawyer for Johnny Depp last accused Amber Heard at the end of February 2020 in a British court because of the allegations against his client of lying, as reported by the British “Daily Mirror”. Depp’s attorney said Heard was “not the victim but the attacker” in the relationship. “One person, one side, lies and one doesn’t. Obviously we say it’s Ms. Heard (who lies), Mr. Depp is one hundred percent sure about that.”

He was referring to another voice recording in which the actress is said to have admitted that she was violent towards Depp. According to the recording, the 33-year-old said that no one would believe Depp if he claims to have been a victim of domestic violence. The emergency call that has now emerged is supposed to prove once more that she is telling the truth. At least Heard’s lawyers see it that way. Depp’s team thinks it’s just further evidence of the many inconsistencies in Heard’s statement and that of her confidants.

Amber Heard and the now 56-year-old Depp met and fell in love on the set in 2011 for their joint film “The Rum Diary”. They married in Los Angeles in 2015 and divorced in 2017. In May 2016, Heard published photos of himself with a violet. Depp then charged Heard with defamation alleging $ 50 million in damages.