Jennifer Coolidge on filming ‘The White Lotus’

Coolidge explained, “We were shooting in Maui and it was so incredibly hot that I could hardly stand it. I thought that at some point I would crumble into dust. In addition, our shooting days started very early because we always had to do a Covid test before the first scene. So I had to get up at half past three every morning! ” The actress added: “I’m not kidding when I say I thought I was going to die. At the same time, I was afraid of contracting the coronavirus. There have been countless moments when I suddenly had the feeling that I couldn’t breathe properly. In every scene we shot, I secretly thought it might be my last. I wasn’t sure I would finish this job alive. ” A horror idea! But the comedy icon made it clear with a big grin: “I survived and in a crazy way the whole drama worked to our advantage. My suffering style just matched my serial character perfectly. ” Jennifer Coolidge added with a laugh: “I was annoying, cheerful and therefore funny – without having to use any special acting talent. I was just trying to survive in the heat. “