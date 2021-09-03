Jennifer Coolidge on filming ‘The White Lotus’

In the new series, the 60-year-old convinces again with her unmistakable sense of humor.
When she’s in front of the camera, millions of viewers worldwide burst into laughter! ‘2 Broke Girls’ star Jennifer Coolidge made it to the top with her iconic dialects and eccentric manner. And also in the new US series ‘The White Lotus’ (always available Mondays at 8:15 p.m. on Sky Ticket or via Sky Q), the 60-year-old convinces with her unmistakable humor alongside stars such as ‘Baywatch’ actress Alexandra Daddario . But behind the scenes it was anything but smooth, as Jennifer Coolidge admitted in an interview with ‘Bang’. “Working on the set of ‘The White Lotus’ was a whole new experience for me.” What was that?
Coolidge explained, “We were shooting in Maui and it was so incredibly hot that I could hardly stand it. I thought that at some point I would crumble into dust. In addition, our shooting days started very early because we always had to do a Covid test before the first scene. So I had to get up at half past three every morning! ” The actress added: “I’m not kidding when I say I thought I was going to die. At the same time, I was afraid of contracting the coronavirus. There have been countless moments when I suddenly had the feeling that I couldn’t breathe properly. In every scene we shot, I secretly thought it might be my last. I wasn’t sure I would finish this job alive. ” A horror idea! But the comedy icon made it clear with a big grin: “I survived and in a crazy way the whole drama worked to our advantage. My suffering style just matched my serial character perfectly. ” Jennifer Coolidge added with a laugh: “I was annoying, cheerful and therefore funny – without having to use any special acting talent. I was just trying to survive in the heat. “
