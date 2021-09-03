Friday, September 3, 2021
Jennifer Aniston Ponders The End Of Her Hollywood Career

By Arjun Sethi
Jennifer Aniston: “It sucked my life out of me”

Jennifer Aniston’s (51) fans now have to be very strong: The “Friends” actress revealed in an interview on the “Morning Show” that she could imagine leaving acting behind. The idea of ​​pursuing a professional future away from the big screen came to her after she recently “sucked life out” of a role.

The actress developed doubts

Jennifer Aniston has been an integral part of the ranks of top Hollywood stars since her breakthrough with the series “Friends” in 1994. But that could change in the near future. When asked if the award-winning actress could imagine turning her back on Hollywood, she replied, “I have to say that it has crossed my mind for the past two years, which has never happened before.”




Jennifer Aniston would like to become a director

The reason for their reorientation was probably an “unprepared” film project that was on their nerves for three months. “I do not know if [Schauspielerei] that’s what interests me, “says the 51-year-old and admits that directing would be more appealing these days than being in front of the camera.” I would like to jump into that chair more. I really enjoy it, “reveals Jennifer.

