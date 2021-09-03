Jada Pinkett Smith: Unconscious on the set after using drugs

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith revealed on her Facebook talk show that she struggled with alcohol and drug problems at a young age. Once she even passed out on the film set.

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith spoke openly about her alcohol and drug use on the new episode of her Facebook talk show “Red Table Talk”. Even at a young age in high school, she was used to the “hard stuff”. “For me, drinking wine was like drinking glasses of water.”

Her alcohol tolerance was so high early on that she had to get intoxicated with a mixture of “ecstasy, alcohol and weed”. “I put all three together, that was my cocktail,” said Pinkett Smith. But she kept her hands off of even harder drugs, which she did not name by name. “I didn’t drink every day, I was more of the party girl on the weekend. Thursday through Monday morning,” said actor Will Smith’s wife.

That her lifestyle is not healthy, she suddenly realized in 1996 through an incident on the set of the comedy “The Crazy Professor” with Eddie Murphy. “I went to work and caught a bad load of ecstasy. I passed out and later told everyone that I must have taken expired medication (…).” The incident would have happened after a weekend party.

Jada Pinkett Smith went through cold withdrawal



“That was a moment when I began to understand that something had to change,” said Smith. She then pulled herself together and went into cold withdrawal. “That was the last time,” she said.

Pinkett Smith wants to wake up other women with her confession, because in her eyes there are too many who regularly drink large amounts of alcohol. “This is a trend that has been around for a while, but since the pandemic it has become clear that women are consuming more and more alcohol to cope with it,” writes the mother of two on her Instagram account.

