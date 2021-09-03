He was with YOU before Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio and his beautiful ex-friends

Leonardo DiCaprio’s (46) prey scheme is actually clear: blonde, model, likes to work for “Sports Illustrated” or “Victoria’s Secret”, and please under 26 years old. The fact that the Hollywood star apparently never finds the woman for eternity is already legendary. His exes, on the other hand, seem to know exactly what they want. We take a look at the turbulent love life of the actor. Which women he was already in a relationship with and which of them “Post-Leo” found their happiness.

Leonardo DiCaprio is on cloud nine with Camila Morrone

Camila Morrone is 23 years younger than Leonardo DiCaprio. © Getty Images

From his early days as a lead in films like “Titanic” and “Romeo + Juliet” to his Oscar-winning role in “The Revenant”, Leonardo DiCaprio has long been known for his professionalism and acting skills. But in addition to his successful career in Hollywood, the actor has also made a name for himself as a womanizer over the years and has repeatedly caused a stir with occasional romances.

The 46-year-old is currently happy with the actress Camila Morrone (23) – so happy that there have even been rumors about babies. He and Al Pacino’s stepdaughter (79) have been in a relationship since 2018. At the Cannes Film Festival in May 2020, the Hollywood star at least gave the loyal photographer: As the “Daily Mail” reports, he photographed the Instagram influencer and actress in countless poses. Since then, DiCaprio has been hailed as an “Instagram husband”. But before Camila, there were a number of young women who shaped Leo’s dating life. Here’s a quick look back at his past relationships.

The Nicolas Cage-Ex: Kristen Zang

Model and actress Kristen Zang (45) is one of the Oscar winner’s first friends. Before the police daughter dated him from 1996 to 1998, she was engaged to actor Nicolas Cage (55). Rumor has it that she later had an affair with DiCaprio’s stepbrother Adam Farrar – much to Leo’s displeasure. However, Kristen Zang married someone else in 2014.

The second longest: Gisele Bündchen

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bündchen were together for five years.





© dpa / dpaweb, Hubert_Boesl

The actor had his second-longest relationship with top model Gisele Bündchen (38): The couple had been in a relationship for five years before the liaison broke up in 2005. The beautiful Brazilian married American football star Tom Brady (42) in 2009 and had two children. As she later told in an interview with the magazine “Porter”, she had missed depth in the jet lag relationship with DiCaprio: “I no longer wanted to numb myself with smoking, drinking and too much work, I was becoming more and more aware of things about myself That I’d looked away from before. Was I alone wanting to seriously look for something deeper while staying the same? Unfortunately, in the end, the answer was yes. “

The longest: Bar Refaeli

In 2010, Leonardo DiCaprio only had eyes for Bar Rafaeli. © Getty Images

The relationship with her lasted the longest: From 2005 to 2011, Leonardo DiCaprio and the Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli (34) were a couple. She had married when she was 18 to avoid military service in her country. In 2015 she married a second time – but not Leo, but the businessman and food importer Adi Ezra. She has three children with him.

Leonardo DiCaprio was dating Blake Lively

Blake Lively dated Leonardo DiCaprio before marrying Ryan Reynolds. © HGMPRESS, hgm-press

The eternal bachelor spent the summer of 2011 with model and actress Blake Lively (31). Just a year later, she married co-star Ryan Reynolds, 42, and had three daughters: James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1.

Ex-girlfriend Kelly Rohrbach marries into the richest family in the USA

With the “Baywatch” actress Kelly Rohrbach (31) got married in 2019 another ex-girlfriend of Leo. The “Sports Illustrated” model gave the Walmart heir Steuart Walton (38) the word and belongs to the circle of the richest family in the world. She and Leonardo DiCaprio were a couple in 2015.