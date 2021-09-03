“Harry Potter”: This star makes the most money on Instagram – by far

Image: dpa / Sky Germany

Not Daniel Radcliffe: This Harry Potter star deserves the most on Instagram

The “Harry Potter” cinema franchise started 19 years ago with “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”. Leading actor Daniel Radcliffe was just twelve years old at the time. Just like the books, the films became a huge success – and many of the actors became millionaires.

The “Sun” now reports on a study by “On Buy Movies” which helps to better assess the wealth of the stars. It’s about how much each performer can earn from a single sponsored Instagram post.

The Instagram potential of the “Harry Potter” stars

The number of followers is decisive for the income of the stars via Instagram. Let’s take a closer look at the actors individually. The sums were always rounded up or down.

James and Oliver Phelps

We know Oliver and James Phelps as the Weasley twins. With 2.3 million followers, James has 200,000 more Instagram fans than his brother. That brings him a potential of 7,900 euros or 7,200 British pounds. The brother, who is just a few minutes older, brings in at least 7,300 euros (6,600 British pounds) with one contribution.

Rupert Grint

Rupert Grint became world famous as Ron Weasley in the “Harry Potter” films. Together with Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, he forms something like the heart of the cinema series. His Instagram statistics can be proud of with 3.6 million followers – especially in view of the fact that he has only been active on the site for a few weeks. Grint can cost around 12,400 euros (or 11,300 British pounds) per post.

Tom Felton

Tom Felton embodied Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” universe and thus one of the main opponents of the protagonist. The 33-year-old has generated 9.2 million followers on Instagram, where he often gives insights into his private life. This corresponds to £ 28,800 or € 32,000 per sponsored entry.

Emma Watson

Hermione actress Emma Watson is the most popular “Harry Potter” star on Instagram with an incredible 59 million followers. Among other things, it leaves Barack Obama behind. The fact that she appears on the platform as a fashion icon and is committed to women’s rights benefits her not only because of the fame from the films: She can rake in 184,000 pounds or 203,000 euros with one contribution.









Daniel Radcliffe

At this point, the research unfortunately reaches its limits, because “Harry Potter” actor Daniel Radcliffe of all people does not have an Instagram account. He would probably be easily in the top three, after all, he continues to work successfully as an actor and was even able to break away from the image of the eternal sorcerer’s apprentice.

More “Harry Potter” stars

“On Buy Movies” has looked at even more Instagram profiles of “Harry Potter” actors. The following were also examined:

Evanna Lynch (role: Luna Lovegood) – 3.2 million followers. Potential earnings per post: 10,000 pounds / 11,000 euros

Bonnie Wright (role: Ginny Weasley) – 2.7 million followers. Potential earnings per post: 8,500 pounds / 9,400 euros

Matthew Lewis (role: Neville Longbottom) – 2.5 million followers. Potential earnings per post: 7,800 pounds / 8,600 euros

Jason Isaacs (role: Lucius Malfoy) – 666,000 followers. Potential earnings per post: £ 2,100 / € 2,300

Alfie Enoch (role: Dean Thomas) – 277,000 followers. Potential earnings per post: £ 867 / € 954

Social media as a source of income for stars

If you generate a lot of followers on social media, you can make a lot of money with this popularity. This applies to influencers as well as to film stars. The social media expert Helena Papakosta explains the “Sun”:

“Companies often partner with influencers to either generate social media followers and revenue, or to increase brand awareness. They typically pay thousands of celebrities or online influencers [britischen] Pounds to get a high quality image with their products posted on influencers’ social media channels. “

In this sense, it is no longer far from Emma Watson. Papakosta continues: “This is why companies often look for Hollywood stars with millions of followers, such as the Harry Potter cast, to enter into paid partnerships.”

That leaves only one question: When does Daniel Radcliffe end up on Instagram?

(ju)