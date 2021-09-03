Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg: Joint action flick for Netflix

Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg pull together for Netflix. Together they will star in the spy film “Our Man from New Jersey”.







Halle Berry (54) has another action project in the pipeline. As several US industry sites report unanimously, the actress will be seen in the spy film “Our Man from New Jersey” at the side of Mark Wahlberg (49). He also acts as a producer on the new Netflix flick, the script supposedly comes from “Designated Survivor” writer David Guggenheim.

Little is known about the plot itself so far. So far there has only been talk of a “James Bond of the working class”. And Berry should be very familiar with that, as she already played in “Die Another Day” in 2002 alongside 007 actor Pierce Brosnan (67). The collaboration with the streaming provider Netflix is ​​neither new for Berry nor for Wahlberg. While she recently got a deal for her directorial debut “Bruised”, he is represented by the provider with his film “Spenser Confidential”.

