Golden Globes under pressure: Tom Cruise returns trophies – culture

– The Golden Globes are Hollywood’s most important film awards after the Oscars – but the distributors have been criticized for a long time. Those responsible are under massive pressure: Stars are protesting, the house channel is canceled.







The Golden Globes like to boast with big stars like Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep and Angelina Jolie. The gala for the film and TV prizes, which have been awarded since 1944, has long had the reputation of being Hollywood’s easy-going trophy party, with celebrities and plenty of champagne. Again and again there was criticism of the small association of the foreign press, with less than 100 members. Allegations such as a lack of diversity and questionable practices by journalists entitled to vote were raised. Now the Globe crisis is escalating.





Ironically, Globe award winner Tom Cruise (58) brought the association new negative headlines with a protest. The “Mission: Impossible” star returned his three Globe trophies to the organization, several US media reported unanimously on Monday. Cruise won awards for his roles in “Born on July 4th” (1990), “Jerry Maguire – Game of Life” (1997) and “Magnolia” (2000).

“Selma” director Ava DuVernay immediately praised the action. With the return, Cruise sent a clear signal to act against the association’s “sexist, homophobic and racist practices of exclusion, harassment and prejudice”, she wrote on Twitter.

12-year-olds from Germany nominated for Golden Globe

But that’s not all: NBC, the house broadcaster of the Globes, also took action. The broadcaster announced that the Globe gala will not be broadcast in 2022. The Globe Association HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) must invest time and work to implement major reforms. However, the broadcaster hopes to show the gala again in January 2023 after changes have been made.

In light of the growing boycott, the HFPA tried to limit the damage on Monday. The organization promised in a press release that it wanted to carry out “long overdue” changes “as quickly and as carefully as possible.” This was followed by a list of key data for the coming months, such as: appointing a diversity adviser, finding more members, electing a new board.















“Mission: Impossible” star Tom Cruise (58) is said to have returned his three Globe trophies to the organization in a protest, as several US media reported unanimously. © Francois Mori, dpa

Among other things, the HFPA is accused of a lack of diversity and non-transparent membership criteria. A central point of criticism: the jury of foreign journalists does not include blacks. The almost 90 members had already promised reforms last week, such as the immediate admission of twenty new members, mostly African-American. The number of members is to be doubled within 18 months. There should also be new guidelines, for example with regard to invitations to film events. The acceptance of promotional gifts would be prohibited in the future.

“Crucial moment for Hollywood”

But stars like Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo as well as important companies in Hollywood criticized the announced innovations as inadequate. Johansson, 36, “Marriage Story” said she was frequently asked sexist questions at HFPA press conferences. “That is exactly the reason why I have refused to take part in their conferences for many years,” said Johansson at “Variety”.

When Fatih Akin won the Golden Globe in 2018

Netflix and Amazon announced that they would continue to suspend their cooperation with the association. The “Time’s Up” organization against discrimination and an amalgamation of important PR firms have also recently distanced themselves.

The NBC’s Globe cancellation on Monday has now been hailed as a great success by the “Time’s Up” movement. “This is a defining moment for Hollywood,” said a statement. The joint action against the “powerful, but strongly flawed” awards show that it is actually possible to achieve fairer conditions: “In every industry and institution and across society”.