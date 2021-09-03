German 4K premiere: “Lord of War” with Nicolas Cage appears on Ultra HD Blu-ray with Dolby Vision

As the third addition to “7 Tage, 7 News”, Capelight Pictures announced a German 4K premiere today. Andrew Niccols “Lord of War – Merchant of Death“(USA, Germany, France 2005) with Nicolas Cage appears on Ultra HD Blu-ray with Dolby Vision. At the side of Jared Leto, Ethan Hawke, Bridget Moynahan and Ian Holm, Cage plays an unscrupulous gunsman. In Germany, the crime drama was released in 2011 by Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment on Blu-ray with German DTS 5.1 sound and various extras (including removed scenes and making-of). In 2019, Lionsgate Home Entertainment released the film in the US for the first time on Ultra HD Blu-ray with English Dolby Atmos sound. We have “Lord of War – Dealer of Death” in 4K this summer in the limited mediabook. Further details are still pending.

Contents: Yuri Orlov (N.Cage) is the best in his business, which is arms trading. He grew up with his brother Vitali (J. Leto) in the Little Odessa district of New York. After the fall of the Iron Curtain, he becomes the most powerful arms dealer in the world. As long as the cash register is good, Yuri supplies everyone, whether dictator or head of state. After the Interpol agent Jack Valentine (E. Hawke) follows his heels, his wife Ava gives him an ultimatum. But Yuri’s customers remain loyal to him in an uncomfortable way. (sw)

Summer 2021 on Ultra HD Blu-ray:



story





picture quality Sound quality Extras

Available in the US on Ultra HD Blu-ray:

