Friday, September 3, 2021
HomeNewsGerman 4K premiere: "Lord of War" with Nicolas Cage appears on Ultra...
News

German 4K premiere: “Lord of War” with Nicolas Cage appears on Ultra HD Blu-ray with Dolby Vision

By Vimal Kumar
0
56




Advertising – through purchases from our partners Amazon, JPC, Saturn, MediaMarkt, Zavvi, Media-Dealer.de and many more. we receive commissions through affiliate links. You are supporting the editorial team of bluray-disc.de. Prices and availability without guarantee.

German 4K premiere: “Lord of War” with Nicolas Cage appears on Ultra HD Blu-ray with Dolby Vision

8 rating (s) with ø 4.00 points

04/07/2021

Lord_of_War_News.jpg

Lord_of_War_01.jpg

As the third addition to “7 Tage, 7 News”, Capelight Pictures announced a German 4K premiere today. Andrew Niccols “Lord of War – Merchant of Death“(USA, Germany, France 2005) with Nicolas Cage appears on Ultra HD Blu-ray with Dolby Vision. At the side of Jared Leto, Ethan Hawke, Bridget Moynahan and Ian Holm, Cage plays an unscrupulous gunsman. In Germany, the crime drama was released in 2011 by Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment on Blu-ray with German DTS 5.1 sound and various extras (including removed scenes and making-of). In 2019, Lionsgate Home Entertainment released the film in the US for the first time on Ultra HD Blu-ray with English Dolby Atmos sound. We have “Lord of War – Dealer of Death” in 4K this summer in the limited mediabook. Further details are still pending.

Lord_of_War_02.jpg

Contents: Yuri Orlov (N.Cage) is the best in his business, which is arms trading. He grew up with his brother Vitali (J. Leto) in the Little Odessa district of New York. After the fall of the Iron Curtain, he becomes the most powerful arms dealer in the world. As long as the cash register is good, Yuri supplies everyone, whether dictator or head of state. After the Interpol agent Jack Valentine (E. Hawke) follows his heels, his wife Ava gives him an ultimatum. But Yuri’s customers remain loyal to him in an uncomfortable way. (sw)

Summer 2021 on Ultra HD Blu-ray:


Details

Details

story




picture quality

Sound quality

Extras

Available in the US on Ultra HD Blu-ray:


Details
Already published on Blu-ray Disc (selection):


Details

story

picture quality

Sound quality

Extras

no ratings available


Details

story

picture quality

Sound quality

Extras

To the forum

The post has been reported!

8 rating (s) with ø 4.00 points


Previous articleBitcoin battles to catch up in Cardano and Ethereum price rallies by Investing.com
Next articleJennifer Aniston: Will she be launching her own beauty label soon?
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv