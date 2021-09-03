From sexiest man alive to grumpy fashion grouch

Brad Pitt: in a bad mood in old age

03.09.2021 1:46 pm

Brad Pitt was once the Sexiest Man Alive and is still a feast for the eyes in a tuxedo. But it’s not just his mood that gets worse with age. His clothes taste also suffers. The Hollywood star and ex of Angelina Jolie now admitted that himself. Schlabber-Look, ick hear you trap!

In an interview with the renowned US magazine “Esquire”, the Hollywood star spoke about how his style has changed over the years. He revealed that his mood, which became grumpier with age, had even influenced his clothing style: “You are getting older, you are becoming more moody and comfort is becoming more important,” explains the “Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood ”actor.









Brad Pitt has no style

Brad Pitt describes his taste in fashion as “style” which is at the same time “no style”. “I love monochrome, but not in a uniform look. I like simplicity. For example the details of a seam, the way the fabric feels. If anything, that’s the only fashion sense I have, ”he adds.

For the 57-year-old actor and family man, it is more important than ever to feel comfortable in his clothes and accessories. “I like the feel of a Lecia camera or the feel of a wristwatch. I don’t want to sound boastful, but if you take a closer look, you’ll see it, ”says the heartthrob of his look. “It’s the details that are important to me. It is tiring to follow trends. And I hate advertising; I just don’t want to be that. “(Bang)