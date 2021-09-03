Friday, September 3, 2021
From sexiest man alive to grumpy fashion grouch

Brad Pitt: in a bad mood in old age

Brad Pitt was once the Sexiest Man Alive and is still a feast for the eyes in a tuxedo. But it’s not just his mood that gets worse with age. His clothes taste also suffers. The Hollywood star and ex of Angelina Jolie now admitted that himself. Schlabber-Look, ick hear you trap!

In an interview with the renowned US magazine “Esquire”, the Hollywood star spoke about how his style has changed over the years. He revealed that his mood, which became grumpier with age, had even influenced his clothing style: “You are getting older, you are becoming more moody and comfort is becoming more important,” explains the “Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood ”actor.





