First teaser for the sci-fi thriller “Reminiscence” with Hugh Jackman makes one on “Inception” – News – OutNow

Saturday, September 4, 2021
By Sonia Gupta
In the film by the makers of the series “Westworld”, Jackmann plays a man who goes in search of lost memories. Sounds exciting – and reminds a bit of “Inception”.

This teaser trailer makes you extremely curious and leaves memories of the first teaser on Christopher Nolans Inception (see below) – even a typical Nolan «Brammm» sound can be heard. This is not surprising. Lisa Joy, director and screenwriter of Reminiscence, is the wife of Jonathan Nolan, brother of Inception-Director. Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan also wrote the acclaimed sci-fi series Westworld.

Although the launch of Reminiscence is only a little more than half a year away, the sci-fi thriller has been suspiciously quiet so far. The last time we covered the movie was because of the news that Warner will be showing this and other 2021 films in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time.

That is still planned, but international markets, including the Swiss market, will be allowed to show the film a week before the US launch. According to the tweet from Hugh Jackman, will Reminiscence can be seen internationally from August 25, 2021. It is not yet known whether this also applies to Switzerland. The film does not currently have a Swiss start date. But with a superstar like Jackman in the lead role, this is sure to change soon. Rebecca Ferguson, Natalie Martinez, Thandie Newton and Cliff Curtis will also star.

But what is the Reminiscence? According to the official synopsis, the film tells the story of private detective Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman). He succeeds in immersing himself in the dark world of the past, where he gets access to the lost memories of his clients. His life is changed forever when he takes on a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson). While Bannister exposes a massive conspiracy, he also has to wonder how far he would go to hold onto the people he loves. Sounds promising in any case.




The teaser trailer for “Inception”

© 2010 Warner Bros. Ent. All rights reserved

Christoph Schelb [crs]

Christoph has been working for OutNow since 2008 and has headed the editorial department since 2011. Since falling into a cauldron full of video cassettes as a child, he has been watching all kinds of things with great enthusiasm, especially the Cannes and Toronto film festivals.

Sonia Gupta
