First photo of the groundbreaking film, starring François Sevilla and Vincent Cassel

The remake of the famous novel by Alexandre Dumas began its gigantic performance. Release planned for 2023.

turn out The three musketeers, a very ambitious two-film adaptation of the famous novel by Alexandre Dumas, is revealed through the first picture of actor Eric Rove in Richelieu.

Directed by Martin Bourbollon (Mom or dadand Eiffel) and written by Mathieu Delaporte and Alexandre de la Bateliere (The name), The three musketeers Filming has just started and will take place exclusively in France.

The footage runs for 27 weeks and ends in May 2022. The first film is entitled The three musketeers – D'Artagnan, will be released in early 2023. The second, baptized The three musketeers – AD, has no release date.









“The three musketeers: D’Artagnan” © Pathé

“From the Louvre to Buckingham Palace, from the Parisian lowlands to the siege of La Rochelle … in a kingdom divided by wars of religion and threatened by the conquest of England, a handful of men and women with swords and ties meet their” destinies for that The fate of France, ”reads the official summary.

The cast includes François Sevilla (D’Artagnan), Eva Green (AD), Vincent Cassel (Athos), Romain Doris (Aramis), Pio Marmay (Porthos), Lina Khoudri (Constance Bonacio), Louis Garrel (Louis XIII) and Vicki Cancer (Queen Anne of Austria).

This mod is enriched with a new character, a black knight named Hannibal. A figure who already existed under the name Louis Aniba, but not exactly at the same time as he did at the end of the 17th century. The three musketeersIt started in 1625 during the reign of Louis XIII.