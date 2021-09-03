Family for Sylvester Stallone “biggest birthday present”

What do you give a man who already has everything? Sylvester Stallone celebrated his 75th birthday on Tuesday. His wife Jennifer Flavin (52) and his children must have given some thought to what they can do to make the father of the family happy on his special day. But they didn’t have to worry about that at all: They are completely sufficient for the action hero …

on Instagram the Hollywood star now shares a picture in which he and his three daughters Sistine (23), Sophia (24) and Scarlet (19) his five children and his wife Jennifer posing. “And my wonderful family is the best birthday present I have ever received!”, raves New Years Eve in a comment on the photo of his loved one.

But his kids are at least as enthusiastic about him as he is about them. In an interview with image Sistine now speaks in the highest terms of the screen star: “My father is still in great shape. I can hardly keep up with him in the gym. He’s a machine! Happy Birthday, Dad. “

Instagram / officialslystallone Sylvester Stallone, 2021

Sylvester Stallone, actor

Sylvester Stallone

