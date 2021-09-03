Ethereum price forecast: the 30 percent chance

Investing.com – The altcoin market is currently unleashed. He chases from one intermediate high to the next. With a market capitalization of $ 1.11 billion, alternative cryptocurrencies like,, and are worth almost as much as they were last in mid-May ($ 1.23 billion). And the soaring is probably not over yet, especially not for him .

Both the long-term upward trend since November 2011 and the steeper trend established in summer 2021 are absolutely intact. Especially with upward trends, the following applies: the trend is your friend. In such phases it is therefore important to let the profits run until the trend turns. So the hands of the technical analysts are currently tied on the underside. Ethereum investors should stay on the ball in the coming weeks and let the market show them how far this trend will ultimately carry.

With the spurt above the resistance from an internal trend line and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the entire downward impulse from May to June 2021 at $ 3,750 / $ 3,800, it is difficult to derive starting targets on the upside. One of the remaining marks is the high from the ratio, which suggests a hard limit for the ether price at $ 4,096 / 4,100. After that, the record high of mid-May at 4,375 dollars comes to the fore. If the ether bulls manage to jump over this hurdle, the lid would be lifted and price increases to $ 5,100 would be inevitable. A mathematical upward potential of around 30 percent can be determined from this. At the same time, the trend dynamics, as measured by the ADX, are not yet so pronounced, so that there is still room for a significant acceleration, which should bring Ethereum further price gains.

There are still no extreme values ​​on the indicator side either. The MACD is still a good half below the maximum of the rally impulse from mid-2021 and has only recently generated a new trend-confirming signal. The RSI indicates slightly overbought conditions, but that is by no means worrying.









At this point in time, the technical outlook would only be sustained if it fell below the $ 3,000 mark. In view of the trend intensity, this is currently not an option. Setbacks to $ 3,500 and $ 3,330 could attract new buyers.

Note: This article does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell assets. The article also does not purport to predict the development of the Ethereum price. It is only a subsequent comment on the Ether development, which is intended to inform Ethereum investors about the latest crypto news and the technical starting position of the.