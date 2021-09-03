Engaged soon? Britney Spears’ friend Sam shops for luxury ring!

Sam Asghari (27) pays the jeweler a suspicious visit! The fitness trainer has had tough times with his girlfriend Britney Spears (39). For years the musician has been fighting for more self-determination in court and trying to free herself from her father’s guardianship. Her partner is a great support to her during this time. Together, the two should already be busy making plans for the future. The next step could possibly even be pending soon: Sam was even looking around for a ring!

The 27-year-old was spotted at the jeweler on Thursday. Is on new photos Sam seen in a Beverly Hills store. At Cartier, the native Iranian was on the lookout for a luxury clunk and was advised in detail by the saleswoman. One piece of jewelry seemed to catch his eye in particular. Using his cell phone, he photographed one of the rings in the display case.

In the event of an application, the pop icon’s answer would likely be positive. Britney participates in the pictures Sam not only overjoyed, according to one source, she should also be ready for marriage to him. “She wants to take the next step and have a full life with him”, an insider had opposite a few weeks ago People insured.









Britney Spears and Sam Asghari 2019

Sam Asghari, Britney Spears friend

Britney Spears with her partner Sam Asghari

