Emily Blunt: Compassion for Stutterers

By Arjun Sethi
Emily Blunt advocates for people who stutter.
The actress herself suffered from being a stutterer for many years. Even so, she managed to become one of the most successful female Hollywood stars. To help other stutterers, the 38-year-old is now working with the American Institute of Stuttering. “I have the feeling that I will find fulfillment with this foundation because it is so close to my heart,” she reveals. “I understand the suffering these children and adults go through.”

Much “misinformation” about stuttering is being disseminated to the general public. “So it is my job to educate people about what it is about, so that it is not based on fear,” explains the Briton in an interview with ‘OK!’ Magazine. “It is not true that you have an intellectual disability or that you are nervous. It’s neurological and genetic and nobody’s fault – and there’s nothing children can do about it. “

The ‘A Quiet Place’ actress feels a lot of “compassion” for people who would despair of their stuttering. “You can’t explain it to anyone because you can’t speak. You are completely caught up in it, ”she emphasizes the problem. “What I am telling the kids and parents is that they just have to learn to embrace that part of themselves. You have to learn that it’s not all of you, just a part of you. Everyone has something to struggle with. “

Photo: Bang Showbiz




