The Hollywood news in the GALA ticker: Ellie Goulding reveals the background of her secret pregnancy +++ Anastacia shares sweet pictures with her godchild +++ Gigi Hadid posts new snapshots of her daughter.

The Hollywood news of the day in the GALA ticker



September 03, 2021



Ellie Goulding: That was the reason she was secretly pregnant



Ellie Goulding, 34, and husband Caspar Jopling, 29, became parents for the first time in early May. In an interview with “VOGUE”, however, she only revealed that the singer was pregnant with her first child ten weeks before the birth. In the TV show “Lorraine”, the “Love Me Like You Do” interpreter now tells what was behind it.

So she wanted to wait until the 30th week of pregnancy to announce the baby news, because such a situation is frightening for every new mom. “I realized that I had the opportunity to be just to myself and to come to terms with all these new feelings and hormones first,” says the artist. She does not regret having kept the pregnancy a secret, because it was “a nice, private time”. With her little Arthur, she learns something new about being a mother every hour of every day.

Anastacia: Sweet photos! She gets to know her sponsored child



Anastacia, 52, had to wait a few months before she could finally hold her godchild in her arms. On Instagram, the singer is now sharing sugar-sweet photos of the first meeting with little Bobbiloua. “I finally met this incredibly cute girl. My heart is still floating and she is everything I imagined and more. I already miss her,” the 52-year-old writes about the photos. To do this, she uses the hashtags “goddaughter”, “my sunshine” and “I love you”.

Bobbiloua is the daughter of the Flemish artist Natalia Druyts, 40, with whom Anastacia recorded the single “Burning Star”. In January 2011 the two singers went on tour as “Natalia Meets Anastacia” and sold over 75,000 tickets.

September 01, 2021



Gigi Hadid: Sweet family pictures cause an uproar among the fans



It is not often that Gigi Hadid, 26, gives us such a private glimpse into her life as a mother. On Instagram, she is now putting her community in a state of excitement with a photo series: whether it’s the dreamy selfie from the pool, her daughter’s cute dungarees or the tattooed arms of her partner Zayn Malik, 28 – the supermodel’s post has it all. With the signature “something from August” Gigi lets her 68.8 million followers participate in very special moments. In one of the photos she is carrying her daughter Khai to a riding paddock, in another you can see the little one playing with wooden blocks. “11 months” is written on the top – the age of the cute Khai.

A detail that the fans won’t let go of: One of the pictures shows the arms of Khai’s father Zayn. A rarity on the 26-year-old’s account, there are hardly any pair pictures of the two. The young father seems to be busy on the snapshot in the garden. His hands present red chillies from his own cultivation.

There is no stopping the comments. “Finally news from Zayn. His hands are fine, so he should still be alive!” Jokes a user. But that is not how it remains. “The fact that Zayn takes care of the garden is my new reason to live”, another fan exaggerates a little. One thing is clear: the romantic shots are reminiscent of an idyllic summer fairy tale in the Hadid house.

Emotional moment for Robbie Williams + Ayda Field: their daughter is now a school child



What a milestone for Robbie Williams, 47, and Ayda Field, 42. Parents sent their daughter Charlton Valentine, 6, to school and can’t understand how quickly time has passed. The rock star’s wife is now sharing private photos of the big day on Instagram: The little one is made braids for school, then off to school in a white shirt and black dress holding dad’s hand. The slow music that Ayda puts under the video reinforces the sentimental mood.

“Coco’s first day of school. Coco is happy. Mom is sad. Dad fell asleep again,” jokes the actress under the post. But her daughter’s schooling seems to be really tough for Ayda: “It is official that my baby Baluga is no longer such a baby,” the 42-year-old continues. Her hashtag “emotional” also makes it clear: This is the moment especially for mom!

Her followers in particular feel with their parents: “The first days at school are unforgettable. I am sure she will love it,” writes a: e User: in. However, Robbie and Ayda should get used to sending their children to school – the parents of four still have this step ahead of them with daughter Colette Josephine, 2, and son Beau Benedict, 1.

August 31, 2021



On Cameron Diaz’s birthday: Her husband dedicates poignant lines to her



It’s rare to find a husband like that … On Cameron Diaz’s birthday, 49, Benji Madden, 42, published a moving post on Instagram. The fans can tell by the musician’s words: He simply loves his wife more than anything.

On August 30, 2021, the actress celebrated her 49th birthday – on her special day, her husband wrote this sweet declaration of love: “Congratulations to my wife, she is beautiful in every way, we are so happy to have you”. It is difficult to express your feelings with just one post, but her birthday is a welcome occasion to “just say it out loud”: “I love you”, says the guitarist.

In addition to many heart emojis, the post also contains numerous congratulations for Cameron Diaz: “Happy Birthday!”, It says again and again in the comments. A: e User: in comments: “Love is just beautiful, isn’t it?” The couple will certainly agree: Diaz and Madden have been married since 2015 and four years later they were able to welcome their daughter Raddix Madden, 1, into the world.

August 30, 2021



Michael Bublé: “Today my hero turns 8!”



In 2016, life changed suddenly for singer Michael Bublé, 45, and his wife Luisana Lopilato, 34. Her son Noah, then three years old, was diagnosed with liver cancer. Now the couple’s eldest son could celebrate his eighth birthday. Michael Bublé takes this day as an opportunity to leave his fighter with touching birthday greetings. “I’ve never met anyone who is so brave,” the Canadian wrote to the eight-year-old.

And further: “I will never really be able to express how proud I am or how strong and comprehensive the love Mommy and me is for you”. The jazz artist also published two photos. While the 45-year-old is sitting in the bathtub with a little boy in the first photo, the fans in the second photo see a much older boy on Bublé’s lap. The singer, who usually keeps his family life private, wanted to share this special day with his fans.

Kanye West fuels comeback rumors with Kim Kardashian



Are Kim Kardahian, 40, and Kanye West, 44, going to be dating again, or are they even back together? These rumors are making the rounds right now.

According to an insider at Page Six, Kanye is said to tell colleagues in the music industry that he and Kim have pulled it together again. But nobody believes the rapper. Rather, it is believed that Kanye uses the story to win in music sales against competitor Drake. The insider went on to claim, “They didn’t speak for months after she filed for divorce, but they started speaking again earlier this summer for the sake of their children.” Meanwhile, something like a friendship between Kanye and Kim should exist, in which both also support each other professionally. It is said that the two will probably no longer be a couple.

