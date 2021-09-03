Dwayne Johnson: This is how “The Rock” reacts to its doppelganger that went viral

Dwayne Johnson: This is how “The Rock” reacts to its doppelganger

In Morgan County, Alabama, a noticeable number of people are trying to be stopped by the police. The reason: a doppelganger from Dwayne Johnson. With lookalikes, there is usually a lot of goodwill involved when it comes to the supposed similarities with the model. With Lieutenant Eric Fields everything is just right: face, "hairstyle", mountains of muscles, outfit. Now there was praise for it from the highest level.

Dwayne Johnson: cop as a doppelganger

It all started in mid-August 2021 with a harmless post on Facebook. The Morgan County Police Department shared a photo of two of its employees ready to escort arrested people on their way to jail. The man behind the wheel looked exactly as you would imagine a law enforcement officer to be. But his colleague, who was leaning casually against the car in full operational gear, was completely different. The news of the "The Rock" lookalike quickly made the rounds on the Internet and eventually went viral.









The doppelganger now even has the star's seal of approval. Johnson responded to a report on Fields on Twitter – and was impressed. "Damned. Wow, "wrote the actor. However, he saw a crucial difference: "The guy on the left is a lot cooler." Johnson wished the policeman all the best on his missions and thanked him for his work. The Hollywood star even invited his doppelganger for a drink and quickly advertised his tequila brand Teremana: "I have to hear all of your 'rock stories' because I KNOW they exist."

The Rock doppelganger meets fans of Dwayne Johnson

The policeman, who became famous overnight, apparently takes the matter with humor. A few days after the original Facebook post, a worker at the local Walmart asked a police officer for a photo with Dwayne Johnson's doppelganger. Fields went especially to meet the fan.

Fields is used to the comparisons, if not on this scale. In addition to Dwayne Johnson, he is also often assumed to have a certain resemblance to Vin Diesel. "It's funny. It's flattering, "said the policeman to the local news site" Al.com ".