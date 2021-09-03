Director confirms sequel to action thriller with Ben Affleck · KINO.de

Christian Wolff’s adventure is not over yet. “The Accountant” 2 with Ben Affleck should finally come. We’ll tell you everything you need to know about the sequel.

At first glance, the math genius Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) may not seem particularly dangerous, but the tax consultant has a lot more to it than just numbers, which is why he takes on corrupt entrepreneurs and nasty gangsters in “The Accountant”. Although he confronts the bad guys at the end of the action thriller, his journey is far from over. Because “The Accountant 2” should come.

“The Accountant 2” is just the beginning

For a long time it was quiet about the continuation of the film, leading actor Ben Affleck revealed last year that the story should be told in the form of a series. Director Gavin O’Connor now brings clarity. In the CinemaBlend Podcast (via JoBlo) he reveals that a second and possibly a third film is to come:

“We’re doing a sequel to ‘The Accountant’. We literally just closed the deal. I’ve always wanted to make three films because the second one will have more – we will integrate his brother into the story. So will [Jon] Bernthal got more screen time in the second film. And the third movie is going to be what I call ‘Rain Man on Steroids’. The third film will be about the two brothers, this strange couple. The third film will be a buddy film. “







O’Connor, who normally doesn’t shoot sequels, already has a clear vision for “The Accountant 2” and even wants to shoot a third film. Judging by his testimony, the next film will bring Christian’s brother (Jon Bernthal) to the fore. Whether “The Punisher” actor Jon Bernthal will actually return has not yet been officially confirmed, nor has the participation of lead actor Ben Affleck. So it still remains to be seen what the project will look like in the end.

